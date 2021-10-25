What we feared is already happening. After Apple released the new MacBook Pro with a notch, we assumed it would only be a matter of time before we saw this ugly design flourish filter out to other devices. And sure enough, where Apple goes, everyone else follows. Now, Samsung is prepping the launch of the next-gen Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra, complete with a notch.

The Galaxy Tab S8 was leaked a few days back, and it revealed a familiar design with slim bezels and a big display. This year, the company is also rumored to be launching an Ultra variant, which will have an even larger display — and according to leaked renders — a notch.

The latest development comes from 91Mobiles in conjunction with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks. The leaked S8 Ultra render reveals a notch on the display at the top when held horizontally. It’s a weird design for a tablet. While a notch helps in shrinking the size of the bezels, with the Ultra having slimmer bezels than the base Tab S8, it looks unpleasant — especially when seeing it on the right edge when the tablet is in vertical orientation. And this is purely aesthetic; there’s no Face ID-like tech to improve unlocking the device.

And, following my #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8 leak, now comes your very first look at the MASSIVE #GalaxyTabS8Ultra! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/jEPtgn1jvc pic.twitter.com/iCmZuSdvWE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 23, 2021

According to the rumors, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch display, bigger than the 11-inch and 12.4-inch displays rumored to be present on the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+, respectively. There is a pill-shaped camera module to house the rear cameras. You’ll also get a USB-C port, but no headphone jack. The Galaxy Tab S8 series could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The tablet’s release date is expected to be November or December, likely before the rumored S22.

