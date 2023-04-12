 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

While most shoppers looking for tablet deals will have an eye out for iPad deals, you may want to consider Samsung’s devices, especially if you’re more accustomed to Android. If you’re interested, check out Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. From its original price of $700, you can save $70 as you’ll only have to pay $630, but there’s probably not much time left on this bargain. If you want to get the tablet for cheaper than usual, you need to buy it now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM for smooth performance, and it comes with Android 12 out of the box for access to all the features of the latest version of Google’s operating system. The tablet’s 11-inch touchscreen is bright and colorful with its 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and its 128GB internal storage may be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with the S Pen for taking notes and drawing sketches, and there’s a dock at the back of the tablet where you can conveniently store the stylus when it’s not in use.

In the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versus Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comparison, the newer version unsurprisingly comes out on top. The design and display remain the same, but improvements include faster performance with an upgraded processor, as well as better cameras. Samsung also promises four years of core software updates and an extra year of security updates for the Galaxy Tab S8 starting from its 2022 release date, compared to three years of updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 — and since it was launched in 2020, that means this is the last year of support for the previous-generation tablet.

Related

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers powerful performance and an eye-catching design, and with Best Buy’s $70 discount, it’s also more affordable at $630 compared to its sticker price of $700. You’ll also be getting the S Pen with the tablet, which further increases its usefulness. There’s no time to think about whether or not to take advantage of the offer though, as it may disappear sooner than you think. If you want the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in your hands for this price, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases: top 20 you can buy
The back of the white Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung has launched its next generation of Galaxy smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Though there are three new models like in previous years, those who want the top-of-the-line flagship device from Samsung will want to pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's no doubt one of the best Android phones to start off the year.

The big and powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't come cheap! It starts at $1,200 retail, but it's a solid investment considering that it could easily be the only smartphone you'll need for years to come — it delivers performance like nothing we've ever seen before, and you're guaranteed updates through Android 17. If you want it to last, though, you'll definitely want one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to keep it safe and sound. We've rounded up the best picks below that offer something for everyone.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases: our 15 favorite ones right now
Holding the green Samsung Galaxy S23.

In mobile circles, the new year means one thing – a new Samsung Galaxy range. Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S23 lineup — featuring the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. And, as usual, Samsung has created some of the most desirable smartphones in the business. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the cheapest on offer, but don't make the mistake of thinking it's a lesser phone. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, some top-quality cameras, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powering it all.

But that doesn't mean it's immune to bumps, scratches, and drops. Your new phone will come to you pristine and gorgeous, and if you want to keep it that way, investing in some protection is a good idea. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases to protect your amazing new smartphone from damage.

Read more
The best Samsung phones in 2023: our 8 favorite Galaxy phones
A person holding the Galaxy S23 Ultra and taking a photograph.

Samsung is one of the most recognizable names in modern smartphones. It has a well-deserved reputation for offering an expansive lineup of great phones with something for just about everyone. This means if you're looking for an Android phone, you'll have a hard time finding a Samsung model that's not worth considering for your needs and budget. In fact, the number of choices can be a bit overwhelming, but the good news is that we've explored the entire range and highlighted the best Samsung smartphones you can buy in 2023.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the nod for the best overall Samsung phone, and that's not just because it's Samsung's premium flagship device. Sure, it's the most expensive in the lineup, but you're getting some incredible bang for your buck with a large and gorgeous display, excellent cameras, and a new processor that offers unprecedented levels of performance. Nevertheless, if you're looking for something more unique, more pocketable, or more affordable, you'll find a lot of other great options on our list in every category, with links to detailed reviews for each.

Read more