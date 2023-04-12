Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen

While most shoppers looking for tablet deals will have an eye out for iPad deals, you may want to consider Samsung’s devices, especially if you’re more accustomed to Android. If you’re interested, check out Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. From its original price of $700, you can save $70 as you’ll only have to pay $630, but there’s probably not much time left on this bargain. If you want to get the tablet for cheaper than usual, you need to buy it now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM for smooth performance, and it comes with Android 12 out of the box for access to all the features of the latest version of Google’s operating system. The tablet’s 11-inch touchscreen is bright and colorful with its 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and its 128GB internal storage may be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes with the S Pen for taking notes and drawing sketches, and there’s a dock at the back of the tablet where you can conveniently store the stylus when it’s not in use.

In the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versus Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comparison, the newer version unsurprisingly comes out on top. The design and display remain the same, but improvements include faster performance with an upgraded processor, as well as better cameras. Samsung also promises four years of core software updates and an extra year of security updates for the Galaxy Tab S8 starting from its 2022 release date, compared to three years of updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 — and since it was launched in 2020, that means this is the last year of support for the previous-generation tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers powerful performance and an eye-catching design, and with Best Buy’s $70 discount, it’s also more affordable at $630 compared to its sticker price of $700. You’ll also be getting the S Pen with the tablet, which further increases its usefulness. There’s no time to think about whether or not to take advantage of the offer though, as it may disappear sooner than you think. If you want the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in your hands for this price, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

