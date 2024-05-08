Today’s Galaxy Tab S9 deal: $100 off and free Buds 2 Pro

If you’ve had your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for a while, now’s the perfect time to buy the tablet. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD model is available from Samsung tablet deals for $700, following a $100 discount on its original price of $800, and you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth $230, for free. That’s a total of $330 in savings if you proceed with the purchase right away, so what are you waiting for? Complete the transaction right now, because the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are featured in our roundup of the best tablets, but don’t ignore the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The base model of the tablet is an excellent tool for all-around usage with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which combine for dependable performance in handling everyday functions. The device comes with internal storage of 128GB, but if that’s not enough for you, there’s an option for extra space of up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

The 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is extremely responsive, and with its 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy sharp details and smooth animations on the display. The tablet comes with the S Pen, which is a stylus for taking notes and drawing sketches, and it’s powered by Android 13 with the option of upgrading to Android 14 right after you unbox it.

Among the most interesting tablet deals from Samsung is its $100 discount for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, because not only will you only have to pay $700 instead of $800, you’ll also receive the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that are worth $230 for free. The $330 in savings may not last long though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at this bargain. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 immediately.

