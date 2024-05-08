 Skip to main content
Today's Galaxy Tab S9 deal: $100 off and free Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab s9 back and front visible
Samsung

If you’ve had your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for a while, now’s the perfect time to buy the tablet. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD model is available from Samsung tablet deals for $700, following a $100 discount on its original price of $800, and you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, worth $230, for free. That’s a total of $330 in savings if you proceed with the purchase right away, so what are you waiting for? Complete the transaction right now, because the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are featured in our roundup of the best tablets, but don’t ignore the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The base model of the tablet is an excellent tool for all-around usage with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which combine for dependable performance in handling everyday functions. The device comes with internal storage of 128GB, but if that’s not enough for you, there’s an option for extra space of up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

Related

The 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is extremely responsive, and with its 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy sharp details and smooth animations on the display. The tablet comes with the S Pen, which is a stylus for taking notes and drawing sketches, and it’s powered by Android 13 with the option of upgrading to Android 14 right after you unbox it.

Among the most interesting tablet deals from Samsung is its $100 discount for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, because not only will you only have to pay $700 instead of $800, you’ll also receive the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that are worth $230 for free. The $330 in savings may not last long though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at this bargain. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This deal gets you a box-fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch from $99
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

If you've been on the lookout for smartwatch deals involving the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Walmart is giving you the chance to get the wearable device for very cheap -- the 42mm, Bluetooth model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to $99 from $169 for $70 in savings, and the 46mm, Bluetooth model is down to $149 from $179 for $30 in savings. Whichever size you choose to buy, you need to act fast because there's probably not much time left before these bargains for the smartwatch are removed.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth) -- $99, was $169

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm, Bluetooth) -- $149, was $179

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

While there are a lot of great foldable flip phones that you can grab, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best folding phones on the market right now. It has excellent performance, some of the best cameras on any Samsung device, and the overall build quality makes it feel luxurious. Of course, all this quality comes at quite a premium, and with a device that can cost over $1,000, depending on which model you want to grab, you'll want to snag a deal on it. That's why we've gone out and found some of our favorite deals out there, either as a direct discount or through trade-in deals for both locked and unlocked models of the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you're trading in but it's useful if you prefer to go direct.

Need a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is $170 today
The front and back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+.

Not all tablet deals are directed towards power users, because there are also offers that make basic tablets even more affordable. Here's one from Best Buy -- a $50 discount on the 64GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, which slashes its price to just $170 from $220 originally. It's the device that you should buy if you're only planning to use it for day-to-day tasks, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the savings. We're not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow, so you should finish the transaction today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are only enough to handle simple tasks. However, if that's all you need from a tablet -- browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, checking social media, and similar functions -- then this device is perfect for you. It ships with Android 13, but you'll be able to upgrade it to the latest version of the operating system, Android 14, so that you can access some of the latest features and security updates. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ only comes with 64GB of internal storage, but you can add up to 1TB of more space using a microSD card.

