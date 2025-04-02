Deal on Amazon “Customers’ Most-Loved” tablet saves you $150

There’s a fun part of Amazon deals where you can browse what Amazon has declared is its items, all on sale. There, you can find everything from to a . You can also find some great tech deals. Today, we’re looking at one of the best tablet deals from that very selection. It’s on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage. Usually, this tablet costs $520, but right now you can get it for $370, which is a savings of $150. As it were, this deal is also available at Best Buy, so take your pick and tap the appropriate button below to get your tablet. Alternatively, keep reading to see why we like this deal and why Amazon customers love this tablet.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE gets much less attention than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which is a real shame because (even at its regular price) it serves as a nice mid-range Samsung tablet for those of us that aren’t going for budget or turbocharged quality. Chances are, you’re going to love the 2304 x 1440 QHD resolution, especially on a 10.9 inch screen. Amazon shoppers certainly did. And, it comes with the appropriate S Pen, too, at no additional cost.

Just like most modern high-end smartphones, the S9 FE has an IP68 environmental protection rating, meaning you can safely take it outside with you. And, with its ~18 hour video playback battery life, you’ll probably want to — you certainly won’t need to be tethered to a wall and charger with it. Just make sure you have a good Wi-Fi router and can get some sweet digital “reception” in your favored outdoor spot.

Amazon’s customers love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and, chances are, so will you. The 256GB version of the tablet is usually $520, but following a $150 discount you can get yours for just $370. Tap one of the buttons below to find this offer and get yours while the deal still lasts, as this deal could go away at any time.