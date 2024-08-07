How to save $400 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

There’s always a lot of interest whenever there’s a chance to get a new device for much cheaper than usual from Samsung Galaxy deals, and we don’t think this will turn out any different — the opportunity to get up to $400 off when buying the 6GB RAM, 128GB SSD model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE through Samsung’s trade-in program. That includes a regular $100 price cut plus up to $300 off with an eligible trade-in device. Instead of $550, you may be able to get the device for only $150, but you’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested in this offer because we’re not sure how long it will remain available.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, released less than a year ago, is the smaller cousin of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, as the former features a 10.9-inch touchscreen with 2304 x 1440 resolution while the latter comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. This makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE a bit more portable, and it’s a fantastic mobile device for keeping yourself busy during your travels and for boosting your productivity. With its Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, an Arm Mali-G68 GPU, and 6GB of RAM, you’ll be able to easily multitask between apps when you’re watching streaming shows, browsing social media, and working on online spreadsheets.

With Android 14 pre-installed, you’ll be able to access the latest features of the operating system right away on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The tablet has a battery that can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, with a Super Fast Charging feature that will get it to full charge after being plugged in for just 1.5 hours, and it offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance so it’s fine to use outdoors.

