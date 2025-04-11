 Skip to main content
Staples slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ by $300

By
On Sale The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus sitting on a shelf.
Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

For those in the market for a new Android tablet, check out this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. From $1,000, the device’s price is down to a more affordable $700, for huge savings of $300. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain from Staples’ tablet deals disappears though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the discount, we highly recommend pushing forward with your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is the latest in the popular line of Android tablets, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is still a worthwhile purchase today for most people. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, it works pretty smoothly, and its 256GB of onboard storage may be expanded by a microSD card for up to 1TB of additional space. The tablet also comes with the S Pen stylus, which will make it easier to take notes and draw sketches on the tablet.

In our comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 versus S9+ versus S9 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ serves as a good middle ground between the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All tablets feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen, but the 12.4-inch display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ provides a bit more room for using apps and watching streaming shows compared to the 11-inch display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, without making it too unwieldy if the 14.6-inch display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is too big for you.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ already presents amazing value at its sticker price of $1,000, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get it for a discounted price of $700. There’s always high demand for Samsung tablet deals though, and we don’t think it’s going to be any different in this case. If you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ at $300 off, you should add it to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately while stocks of the tablet are still available.

