Save up to $950 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with its display on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung tablets are among the best of the best. The current generation, the S9 series, is no exception. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is incredibly powerful, going above and beyond in may ways. Of course, its price tag reflects that. Fortunately there are ways to save with tablet deals. The Tab S9 Ultra usually costs $1,200. Right now you can get it for $1,050, no strings attached. If you have an eligible device to trade in, however, you can get an additional $800 off.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The perfect middle-ground between a big-screen smartphone and your average-sized laptop, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has one of the most magnificent displays we’ve ever seen on a tablet. The 14.6-inch AMOLED screen packs in a 2,960 x 1,848 pixel spread, and delivers up to 120Hz. 

While we wouldn’t recommend using it outside on a sunny day (even the best OLED screens are known for glare), a well-lit indoor space should be just fine; especially since the S9 can push up to 930 nits for peak brightness. Oh, and in the event that you do find yourself within the angry throes Mother Nature, the S9 is IP68 rated, so a little rain isn’t going to ruin anything.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, from basic web browsing to CPU-heavy photo editing apps, the S9 Ultra can handle any workload. It’s also equipped with enough internal storage (256GB to be exact) for most folks; but if you need more bytes, the S9’s USB-C port will let you hook up that external drive you keep on standby.

We’re also big fans of the S9’s monstrous 11,200mAh battery. Samsung claims you’ll get a little over 9 hours on a full charge; although exact numbers will vary based on brightness, volume, as well as what apps and sites you visit.

These types of mobile device deals don’t last forever, and it’s only a matter of time before Samsung pulls the plug on this awesome offer. Save $150 off the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and get up to an additional $800 off when you trade in your old Samsung tablet. 

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
