 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra looks like one of 2023’s most exciting tablets

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
Render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Android tablet fans, buckle up. We’ve finally gotten our first look at the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra via a handful of leaked renders, and it looks like it might be a worthy successor to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

First shared in one of MySmartPrice’s frequent collaborations with OnLeaks, the design of the Tab S9 Ultra is following in the footsteps of its predecessor with an absolutely massive screen.

Recommended Videos

We’ve heard rumors over the past few months that the Tab S9 Ultra’s display would be as big as the one found on the Tab S8 Ultra, but seeing the 14.6-inch screen in a render really puts it into perspective. Fans of the Tab S8 Ultra will be happy to see that the design of the S9 Ultra is largely the same, with the only major difference in the leaked renders being the design of the rear cameras. The lenses on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra look to be raised and a little bit larger, and they aren’t connected to the black bar that runs across the back of the tablet. Other than that, however, it seems to be mostly the same.

Related
1 of 3
Render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
OnLeaks/MySmartPrice
Render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
OnLeaks/MySmartPrice
Render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Although they may look similar, the leaked specs we’ve heard about for the Tab S9 Ultra will likely make it a major upgrade from the S8 Ultra. There are plenty of small optimizations that will help the S9 Ultra run better — such as its 16GB RAM — but the main difference will be the Tab S9 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. None of this is officially confirmed, but the upgrades do seem to be in line with what Samsung has been doing over the last year.

If the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is as good as it seems to be in the leaks and rumors, then Samsung may be getting ready to launch its best year of tablets that we’ve seen in quite some time.

In addition to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we’ve seen recent leaked renders of the Tab S9 Plus, which also is shaping up to be an excellent addition to the tablet market. Samsung has had its ups and downs with tablets in the past, but the Galaxy Tab S9 line looks like it might start giving the iPad a run for its money.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer
A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites…
Galaxy S23 owners need to be on the lookout for this update
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra all next to each other.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers on nearly every aspect. And while the camera system is top-notch, it's still got some room for improvement — and Samsung knows it.

The company has been working on a major camera update that fixes a slew of bugs and enhances video quality, and a Samsung Community forum post confirms that it has released that update for all three models in the Galaxy S23 series.

Read more
Here’s how fast 5G on your Samsung Galaxy S23 really is
Samsung Galaxy S23 cameras against greenery

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up one of the latest Galaxy S23 phones, some new research from Ookla may help tip the scales in Samsung’s favor.

In a new speed test report, Ookla tcompared the 5G performance specs of the Galaxy S23 models to last year’s Galaxy S22 in several countries — with some surprising results across the board.
A worthwhile 5G upgrade

Read more
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is shaping up to be a Galaxy S23 Ultra killer
Leaked render of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

It seems like an official announcement for the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro is just around the corner, but new leaks have already painted a clear (and flattering) picture of what fans should expect from the smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, specifically, is shaping up to be an excellent device if the leaks are accurate — and it could be a surprising competitor of the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Read more