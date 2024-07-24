 Skip to main content
Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Best Buy today

By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ laying on pillows.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

A great tablet should do more than provide a bigger-looking and feeling experience than what we’re used to from our smartphones. Of course, that’s also one of the nicest parts of buying a tablet that’s the same brand as your everyday phone. Luckily, Samsung’s Galaxy tablet lineup strikes a great balance between Galaxy smartphone mimicry and tablet-specific UI elements. 

We’ve been reviewing Galaxy tablets for years, and we’re always interested in what Samsung brings to the table. Right now, Best Buy has marked down one of the best Samsung tabs of 2024 by $70. We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which you’ll be able to grab for $380. These kinds of tablet deals only come around once in a while, so act fast!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The S9 FE is an ideal mobile device that can be used for everything from web browsing to apps, games, photo editing, note taking, and so much more. Under the hood, the FE is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset with 6GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, the S9 FE delivers exceptional performance across the board. Load times, animations, and UI navigation feels very responsive, to the point that you’ll sometimes forget you have several things opened at once because everything is running so smoothly. 

With 128GB of onboard storage to play with, you should have no issue saving important documents, photos, videos, music, and other file types. One of our favorite features of the S9 FE though has got to be its screen. Samsung is certainly no stranger to bright and colorful panels, and the S9 FE is further proof that the company is all-in on visuals. The 10.9-inch display can be used both indoors and outdoors too.

On a full charge, Samsung claims you’ll get up to 18 hours of battery life, which isn’t too shabby. Plus, the IP68 rating means the S9 FE can even survive an accidental dunk in the swimming pool! We see a lot of Best Buy deals and Samsung deals, but this tablet promotion is one we can’t stop talking about. Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just $380 when you buy at Best Buy. We also suggest checking out some of the other tablet deals we’ve been digging up!

