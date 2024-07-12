Get a free watchband when you preorder the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Right now you can score a great preorder price on the powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra when you purchase through Samsung. Normally, the Ultra goes for $730, but Samsung has marked it down to $650. That’s essentially a free watchband when you preorder the new wearable directly through Samsung! In the follow-up to Samsung Unpacked, there are also great deals when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Fold 6.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Shaping up to be one of the best Galaxy smartwatches Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the end-all-be-all of fitness products, and it’s one of the fanciest-looking smartwatches Samsung has ever made. With one band size available (47mm), you’ll have your choice of Titanium White, Gray, and Silver colors. Equipped with an Exynos W1000 chip, supported by 32GB of internal storage, suffice to say we’re expecting zippy and intuitive performance from Samsung’s new wearable.

Screen wise, Samsung is giving us a 1.5-inch 480 x 480 psi display. We’re expecting excellent peak brightness levels, along with rich colors and solid contrast performance.

If you’re the kind of person who’s always on the move, you’ll want a smartwatch that keeps up with your active lifestyle. Fortunately, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going to have a 4,000mAh battery and 25W fast-charging support.

When it comes to fitness deals and other health tech, Galaxy smartwatches often come out on top. And that’s compared to brands like Apple and FitBit. We’re expecting big things from the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the health and wellness department. We also can’t wait to see the multi-sport tiling in action!

While the watch launches on July 24, it’s hard to say just how long this promotion is going to last; though we’ve learned in the past that Samsung deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. The So if you’re in need of a new smartwatch, or have been pining for a Galaxy Ultra since it hit the headlines, now is the time to act: Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Ultra for $650 when you purchase through Samsung, and get a free 47mm watchband.