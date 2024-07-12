 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a free watchband when you preorder the Galaxy Watch Ultra

By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in black with an orange strap.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Right now you can score a great preorder price on the powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra when you purchase through Samsung. Normally, the Ultra goes for $730, but Samsung has marked it down to $650. That’s essentially a free watchband when you preorder the new wearable directly through Samsung! In the follow-up to Samsung Unpacked, there are also great deals when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Fold 6.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Shaping up to be one of the best Galaxy smartwatches Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the end-all-be-all of fitness products, and it’s one of the fanciest-looking smartwatches Samsung has ever made. With one band size available (47mm), you’ll have your choice of Titanium White, Gray, and Silver colors. Equipped with an Exynos W1000 chip, supported by 32GB of internal storage, suffice to say we’re expecting zippy and intuitive performance from Samsung’s new wearable.

Screen wise, Samsung is giving us a 1.5-inch 480 x 480 psi display. We’re expecting excellent peak brightness levels, along with rich colors and solid contrast performance. 

If you’re the kind of person who’s always on the move, you’ll want a smartwatch that keeps up with your active lifestyle. Fortunately, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going to have a 4,000mAh battery and 25W fast-charging support. 

When it comes to fitness deals and other health tech, Galaxy smartwatches often come out on top. And that’s compared to brands like Apple and FitBit. We’re expecting big things from the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the health and wellness department. We also can’t wait to see the multi-sport tiling in action! 

While the watch launches on July 24, it’s hard to say just how long this promotion is going to last; though we’ve learned in the past that Samsung deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. The So if you’re in need of a new smartwatch, or have been pining for a Galaxy Ultra since it hit the headlines, now is the time to act: Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Ultra for $650 when you purchase through Samsung, and get a free 47mm watchband.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the largest of Samsung’s latest phones, and to many it’s considered one of the best phones on the market. It’s a good phone to consider if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, as its larger size delivers more screen real estate but also sometimes more savings. There are several ways to save on a Galaxy S24 Ultra scattered among carriers and retailers, so we’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals below. They’re nice alternatives if the current Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals feel a little dated, and they price the phone nicely among all of the iPhone deals and Google Pixel 8 deals taking place right now.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung : along with a choice of exclusive colors.
AT&T: applied over 36 months.
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: with new line and trade.
Xfinity: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Spectrum: when you trade-in your current phone.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been one of the most popular smartphones on the market for several years now, and while the more recent release of the Galaxy S24 has knocked it from flagship status, it’s still one of Samsung’s best phones. It also regularly makes for some of the best phone deals to shop, as it’s seeing frequent price drops now that it’s considered a generation older. We’ve tracked all of those price drops down for your shopping conveniences, and below you’ll find all of the details. Grab a deal if you see something you like, as inventories of Galaxy S23 phones continue to dwindle. And if you’re looking for similar phone deals you can check out what the current iPhone 15 deals, iPhone 14 deals, iPhone SE deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals going on right now too.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Best Buy: and add some savings with an eligible trade-in device.
Verizon: when you add a new line with Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
T-Mobile: with a new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).
Amazon: when buying renewed, which is a savings of $68 from the price of a new model.

Read more
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Get the latest Pixel for free
The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.

If you’re looking for one of the best phones and one of the best phone deals available the Google Pixel 8 should be at the top of your list of phones to check out. It rivals many of the Samsung Galaxy deals and iPhone deals currently going on, and it’s one of the more underrated phones among the heavy hitters. We’ve rounded up all of the best Google Pixel 8 deals available right now to make the shopping process a little more convenient. We found some impressive savings at several different retailers, and we even tracked down some ways to get the Google Pixel 8 for free. Read onward for all of those details, and if you prefer to shop for some savings among comparable phones check out all of the Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, iPhone 15 deals, and iPhone 14 deals taking place right now.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

Google: when joining Google Fi Unlimited.
Amazon: , which is $129 less than a new model.
Verizon: when you purchase a Google Pixel 8.
T-Mobile: with new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next (or other sign-up options).

Read more