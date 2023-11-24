The $400 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brought the brilliant rotating bezel back to a Samsung smartwatch, a feature that helped it get such a high score in our glowing review. However, I stumbled across an amazing where you can get the very same feature on a Samsung smartwatch for just $99.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in silver and white, can be yours for a quarter of what a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will cost you, making it possibly the best wearable tech bargain I’ve seen in a while.

It’s not new, but it may not matter

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 2021, so it’s definitely not the latest model, but it is the last time it used a physical rotating bezel. In 2022 Samsung didn’t bother with a Classic model, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro joined the regular Galaxy Watch 5 in the lineup. Whether the Pro just didn’t take off in the way Samsung hoped, or it listened to our plea for the rotating bezel’s return, the feature made a comeback on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic this year.

Don't Miss:

That makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic quite special, as it’s technically “old,” but is still very closely related to the very latest version, despite the two-year gap between them. There are three models in total available in the Black Friday deal, with the beautiful silver and white 42mm version coming in at $99, while the all-black 42mm version costs a little more at $149. It’s still a great price, but I’d personally choose the cheaper one, as it’s still the best color combination.

Alternatively, you can buy the , but it only appears Walmart has the all-black model available on Black Friday. The overall design, regardless of which size you choose, isn’t all that different from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as the bezel has a coin edge for added grip and a pair of buttons split by a modestly sized button guard on the right of the body. Take a look at the gallery below for a comparison.

What about the technology?

Previous Next 1 of 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For $99 you get a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 396 x 396 pixel resolution, the Samsung Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage space, and Google’s Wear OS 3 software with Samsung’s One Watch user interface over the top. The software’s style and the way you interact with the Watch 4 Classic is very similar to the Watch 6 Classic, although performance won’t be quite so smooth due to the difference in processor and RAM.

Choose the 45mm Watch 4 Classic and the major difference is the size of the screen, as it’s a bigger 1.4-inch Super AMOLED with a 450 x 450 pixel resolution, while the battery also has a larger capacity. When I reviewed the 45mm version in 2021, the battery lasted for two working days with a single workout tracked, and it should be around the same for the 42mm version.

All the expected health tracking features are onboard, including the body composition measurement you get with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, along with an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen reading, and heart rate monitor. The smartwatch uses both Samsung’s Wear and Health apps to connect to your Android phone, plus you can download apps from Google Play, but it does not connect to an iPhone. If you own an iPhone you should buy an Apple Watch, and there are some great Black Friday deals for those here.

A crazy price for a great product

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been replaced in Samsung’s range, and there can’t be all that many new models still left out there for sale, making this Black Friday deal a rare opportunity. It’s just about the cheapest way to get a smartwatch from a major brand on your wrist, and great value because the tech is still relevant, the software fairly recent, and the rest of the features surprisingly close to the very latest iteration of the Classic.

We’d be surprised if Walmart had thousands of Galaxy Watch 6 Classics waiting to be sold, so it’d be wise to grab one soon.

Editors' Recommendations