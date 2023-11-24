 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on Black Friday, get this $99 one instead

Andy Boxall
By
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.
Galaxy Watch 4 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The $400 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brought the brilliant rotating bezel back to a Samsung smartwatch, a feature that helped it get such a high score in our glowing review. However, I stumbled across an amazing where you can get the very same feature on a Samsung smartwatch for just $99.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in silver and white, can be yours for a quarter of what a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will cost you, making it possibly the best wearable tech bargain I’ve seen in a while.

It’s not new, but it may not matter

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from the front.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 2021, so it’s definitely not the latest model, but it is the last time it used a physical rotating bezel. In 2022 Samsung didn’t bother with a Classic model, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro joined the regular Galaxy Watch 5 in the lineup. Whether the Pro just didn’t take off in the way Samsung hoped, or it listened to our plea for the rotating bezel’s return, the feature made a comeback on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic this year.

Don't Miss:

That makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic quite special, as it’s technically “old,” but is still very closely related to the very latest version, despite the two-year gap between them. There are three models in total available in the Black Friday deal, with the beautiful silver and white 42mm version coming in at $99, while the all-black 42mm version costs a little more at $149. It’s still a great price, but I’d personally choose the cheaper one, as it’s still the best color combination.

Alternatively, you can buy the , but it only appears Walmart has the all-black model available on Black Friday. The overall design, regardless of which size you choose, isn’t all that different from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as the bezel has a coin edge for added grip and a pair of buttons split by a modestly sized button guard on the right of the body. Take a look at the gallery below for a comparison.

What about the technology?

1 of 4
Open apps menu on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic case back and heart rate sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The app menu on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The sensor on the back of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For $99 you get a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 396 x 396 pixel resolution, the Samsung Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage space, and Google’s Wear OS 3 software with Samsung’s One Watch user interface over the top. The software’s style and the way you interact with the Watch 4 Classic is very similar to the Watch 6 Classic, although performance won’t be quite so smooth due to the difference in processor and RAM.

Choose the 45mm Watch 4 Classic and the major difference is the size of the screen, as it’s a bigger 1.4-inch Super AMOLED with a 450 x 450 pixel resolution, while the battery also has a larger capacity. When I reviewed the 45mm version in 2021, the battery lasted for two working days with a single workout tracked, and it should be around the same for the 42mm version.

All the expected health tracking features are onboard, including the body composition measurement you get with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, along with an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen reading, and heart rate monitor. The smartwatch uses both Samsung’s Wear and Health apps to connect to your Android phone, plus you can download apps from Google Play, but it does not connect to an iPhone. If you own an iPhone you should buy an Apple Watch, and there are some great Black Friday deals for those here.

A crazy price for a great product

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been replaced in Samsung’s range, and there can’t be all that many new models still left out there for sale, making this Black Friday deal a rare opportunity. It’s just about the cheapest way to get a smartwatch from a major brand on your wrist, and great value because the tech is still relevant, the software fairly recent, and the rest of the features surprisingly close to the very latest iteration of the Classic.

We’d be surprised if Walmart had thousands of Galaxy Watch 6 Classics waiting to be sold, so it’d be wise to grab one soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals: Get a tablet for $40
A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Amazon Fire tablets are being discounted heavily today as part of Black Friday tablet deals. In general, these tablets are already on the affordable side, but these savings put them to a whole new level of purchasability. If you're wanting a screen to carry around in a convenient chassis, these are the Black Friday deals to get.

As these are all Amazon products, you'll be able to find them among the very best Amazon Black Friday deals , where we're finding them beside the very best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals and Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals.
The best Fire tablet Black Friday deal

Read more
Black Friday deals arrive for Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 9
The Palette watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Amazon has slashed its prices for the 40mm, GPS version of the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 to $189 from $249 for savings of $60, and the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 from $399, for savings of $70 -- two of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals you can shop today. We're not sure how long stocks will last for either model though, so if you're interested in one of both of them, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $189, was from $249

If you want to stick with Apple Black Friday smartwatch deals but you need to keep the budget tight, you should consider the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are more technically advanced models of the Apple Watch (such as the one below), the Apple Watch SE 2 may be enough for you if you're willing to skip the always-on screen, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable device features a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, safety features such as fall detection and crash detection, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also smooth and fast with the S8 processor, which also powers the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more
The best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals you can shop today
best garmin watch black friday deals 2023 forerunner 255

If you've been scanning for Black Friday smartwatch deals, you're probably swapping between Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Don't forget about the best Garmin Watches. Garmin designs its watches for rugged outdoor use, so they will likely last you much longer than something from Apple or Samsung. We've collected the best Black Friday deals on Garmin, which include offers on the best smartwatches. Black Friday is here, so don't let these deals slip away.
Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deal
Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch -- $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

Read more