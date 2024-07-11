 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is only $99 during Walmart’s huge sale

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist, seen from the side.
We see smartwatch deals all the time, but there are certain offers that still floor us! One of these was discovered just this week, and it pertains to the incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As part of the massive Walmart Deals sales event, you’ll be able to purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for only $99. Normally priced at $285, you’ll save $186, which you can put toward a nice gift for someone you love (or yourself). 

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches have long been championed for their sleek and cool-looking designs, and the Watch 4 is no exception. The stainless steel bezeling is a brilliant companion to the band’s darker coloring, allowing the Watch 4 to go with just about any outfit. And with the tough Gorilla Glass display, this smartwatch is primed for most accidental drops or dings. Speaking of screen: The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is equipped with a bright and colorful Super AMOLED watch face. Indoors or outdoors, you should have zero issue seeing the notifications, messages, and metrics that matter most. 

What do we mean by metrics? One of our favorite wearable features is the ability to monitor and log certain health and wellness statistics. As for the Watch 4 Classic, Samsung’s watch keeps tabs on everything from heart rate and blood oxygen levels to steps and sleep habits. You’ll get the best results when you pair the Watch 4 Classic to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone (check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals we found this week).

Rain or shine, the Watch 4 Classic delivers zippy UI and in-app performance. You’ll also be able to pair a set of wireless earbuds or headphones for access to Spotify and other streaming platforms. Expected battery life isn’t super-great though, with most folks only getting around a full day of use before needing to recharge. 

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a smartwatch, but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this Walmart promo for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has got your name on it! Save $185 when you purchase today, and be sure to check out some of our other Samsung deals on your way out. 

