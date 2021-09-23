  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung and Thom Browne give you a reason to spend more on a Galaxy Watch 4

By

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition smartwatch will be available starting September 29 for $800. The limited-edition smartwatch comes in a pack with three different straps, and has five special Thom Browne watch faces already installed. It arrives several weeks after the release of the standard edition, which costs $350.

Straps with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition.

The Thom Browne Edition is based on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and will only be available in the 42mm size. The sporty Galaxy Watch 4 won’t get a Thom Browne edition. What makes the Thom Browne Edition special is that, rather than leaving the smartwatch’s stainless steel case bare, rhodium plating has been added to it. Often found coating the case, dial, or movement on mechanical watches, rhodium is durable, resistant to corrosion, and scratch-resistant, plus it gives stainless steel a highly polished appearance. There’s a Thom Browne inscription on the side of the case, too.

There are three straps included in the box, and all use the designer’s signature colors. The gray rubber strap looks understated and simple alongside the white leather strap with red and blue stitching, while the red, white, and blue fabric strap will really make the watch stand out on your wrist. The custom Thom Browne dials include various complications, use the same color scheme, and all stick to an analog design. However, if they’re a little too plain, there are several customizable elements, including the background.

Close-up of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition's custom watch face.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition joins similar limited-run versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the prices of these two are also much higher than the regular versions. The Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition costs $2,350 and the Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition is $3,350. All of a sudden, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition looks like the bargain of the bunch. But you’re missing the point if you just buy one Thom Browne Edition Samsung device, as all three are not only designed to complement each other, but also Browne’s clothing and accessory collections.

It’s the third time the popular American designer has worked with Samsung, and previous Thom Browne Edition devices were never available to buy for long due to limited numbers. The new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition, like the phones, is also a limited edition, and although there’s no information on how many will be produced, you may not want to waste much time if you really want one.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition packaging.

For everyone else, the normal 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available now for $350, or $399 if you want the larger 46mm version. The more sporty-looking Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $250.

Editors' Recommendations

How to try YouTube’s new video download feature for desktop

snapchat adds group video chats youtube headquarters rec

The best tech inventions developed by Latinos

Costa Rican astronaut and physicist Franklin Chang explains the evolution of his plasma engine project, which would allow future missions to Mars, at his company Ad Astra Rocket

Why ray tracing remains the greatest edge PC gaming has over consoles

The new Microsoft Surface Go is out, so Amazon discounted the original by $250

microsoft surface go 2 laptop 3 pro 7 deals best buy summer sale 2020 06 1500x1001

Midnight Mass review: Haunting series’ follow-up is a holy terror

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul in Midnight Mass.

Sable has the best sound design you’ll hear in a game this year

Sable drives across the desert in a glider.

Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 8 today, so the Surface Pro 7 is super cheap

A close-up of someone using the Microsoft Surface pro 7 in tablet mode.

How to save your weapons and gear in Deathloop

Deathloop styled image.

Fortnite vs. Warzone: Which battle royale should you play?

Characters posing for picture in Warzone.

How to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 feat image.

Fantastic Beasts 3 now has an official title and 2022 release date

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Everything you need to know

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has a triple camera setup.

What is YouTube TV? Here’s everything you need to know

YouTube TV on Roku TV