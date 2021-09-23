Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition smartwatch will be available starting September 29 for $800. The limited-edition smartwatch comes in a pack with three different straps, and has five special Thom Browne watch faces already installed. It arrives several weeks after the release of the standard edition, which costs $350.

The Thom Browne Edition is based on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and will only be available in the 42mm size. The sporty Galaxy Watch 4 won’t get a Thom Browne edition. What makes the Thom Browne Edition special is that, rather than leaving the smartwatch’s stainless steel case bare, rhodium plating has been added to it. Often found coating the case, dial, or movement on mechanical watches, rhodium is durable, resistant to corrosion, and scratch-resistant, plus it gives stainless steel a highly polished appearance. There’s a Thom Browne inscription on the side of the case, too.

There are three straps included in the box, and all use the designer’s signature colors. The gray rubber strap looks understated and simple alongside the white leather strap with red and blue stitching, while the red, white, and blue fabric strap will really make the watch stand out on your wrist. The custom Thom Browne dials include various complications, use the same color scheme, and all stick to an analog design. However, if they’re a little too plain, there are several customizable elements, including the background.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition joins similar limited-run versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the prices of these two are also much higher than the regular versions. The Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition costs $2,350 and the Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition is $3,350. All of a sudden, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition looks like the bargain of the bunch. But you’re missing the point if you just buy one Thom Browne Edition Samsung device, as all three are not only designed to complement each other, but also Browne’s clothing and accessory collections.

It’s the third time the popular American designer has worked with Samsung, and previous Thom Browne Edition devices were never available to buy for long due to limited numbers. The new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition, like the phones, is also a limited edition, and although there’s no information on how many will be produced, you may not want to waste much time if you really want one.

For everyone else, the normal 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available now for $350, or $399 if you want the larger 46mm version. The more sporty-looking Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $250.

