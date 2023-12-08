 Skip to main content
Apple Watch too expensive? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is only $150

Are even the older models of the Apple Watch from smartwatch deals too expensive? You may want to consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 if you want a wearable device while on a tight budget. From the 40mm version’s original price of $200, it’s down to a very affordable $150 following a $50 discount from Samsung. As this is a previous-generation smartwatch, we’re not sure how much stock is left, so you’ll have to push through with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to lose your chance at this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest entry in Samsung’s line of wearable devices, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 remains a pretty solid smartwatch up until today. It’s very comfortable to wear, lasts up to two days on a single charge, and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which are important if you’re going to maximize its comprehensive fitness and health-tracking features. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also offers seamless pairing with Samsung devices, so it’s perfect if you’re also using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

You shouldn’t confuse the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, as the latter is the more expensive version with a mechanical rotating bezel and a more traditional look. However, they’re basically the same smartwatch with the same health-and-fitness tracking features, battery, display, and software, so we recommended the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 between these two devices because of its cheaper price, which is down even further with Samsung’s sale.

If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, you’re missing out on a lot of benefits. If Apple Watch deals are too expensive, and you’re using an Android smartphone anyway, stick within a tight budget by taking advantage of Samsung’s offer for the 40mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. From $200, it’s down to an even cheaper $150 for savings of $50, but we don’t know how much time is remaining on this bargain because stocks may already be running low. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for this affordable price, you’re going to have to buy it right now to make sure.

