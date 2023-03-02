 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dreaming of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Now’s the time to buy

Jennifer Allen
By

The best smartwatch deals are coming from Samsung right now with discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. If you’re looking to buy either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5 with LTE, there are discounts to be enjoyed. While these might not be the deepest of price cuts, it’s the ideal opportunity to get one of the latest smartwatches for less. Read on while we take you through the deals. Remember — none of these are likely to stick around for long with stock levels low, so be quick and hit the buy button if you need one of these watches in your life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — $420, was $450

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worn on a man's wrist.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

With a modest but important discount, this is the ideal chance to buy one of the best smartwatches for less. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is great thanks to its use of luxury materials, a super sharp screen, and an impressive 3-day battery life. The watch offers extensive GPS routing and navigation along with the ability to automatically track all your workouts, and more. If you’re keen to be able to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and even your body composition all from your wrist, this is the watch for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE — $450, was $500

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

One of the best Android smartwatches around, particularly if you own a Samsung phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE is a delight. It has all the benefits of the Pro model as detailed above and also including Google Maps support, menstrual tracking, sleep tracking, and even stress management features. At its simplest, you can use it as a step tracker/pedometer but you can also monitor your running performance or your plans in the gym. Best of all? This model has LTE so you don’t need to have your phone nearby to use certain features and you can even reply to texts and access streaming services without needing your phone nearby. Just sign up for a data plan and you’re all sorted for the liberation that comes with not having your phone at your side. It’s ideal for those that prefer to explore light.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus cases: 15 you can’t ignore
Jesse Hollington
Christine Romero-Chan
By Jesse Hollington and Christine Romero-Chan
February 25, 2023
A Samsung Galaxy S23 next to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus is the sweet spot in the company's new Galaxy S23 lineup — an ideal pick for folks who want a larger screen, but don't need all the bells and whistles of the much pricier and more sophisticated Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Plus offers the same incredible performance as its more expensive sibling. Thanks to the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy silicon inside, it will run rings around any other Android smartphone on the market today and likely stay ahead of that curve for quite some time, putting it among the best Android phones in 2023. That's not all, though, as you're also getting an expansive 6.6-inch display with the same AMOLED 2X technology as the rest of the lineup, plus a powerful 50-megapixel (MP) main camera that's joined by 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto shooters.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from every carrier
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 23, 2023
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is officially here! If you took advantage of the S23 pre-order offers that were floating around at many retailers, then you already have the phone and have upgraded it with some great Samsung Galaxy S23 accessories. If you don't have the phone yet, don't worry. Plenty of retailers and cell carriers still have deals on every model of the new phone, and even some of the other goodies that were announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event such as the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3.
The first step in availing one of these deals is to choose which model you want, the S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra. Then you'll have to find your preferred carrier and figure out if you can trade-in your current phone. There are a lot of options available, and we've broken them all down for you.

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, the brand's latest smartphone in the series, you have some great choices. The S23 Ultra, for instance, is almost a shoe-in for one of the best Android phones of the year -- we gave it a 10 out of 10 in our review. Of course, each provider may be offering exclusive deals or promotions that are worth taking into consideration before you make a final decision.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 22, 2023
Samsung 15-watt Wireless Charger Duo with travel adapter on nightstand.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 shipped last week. Do you have it yet? If you do, you're probably looking for fun ways to maximize its new features. Answer: Accessories. You're probably on the lookout for the best cases for the Galaxy S23, or the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, if you went with the bigger model. We've got the jump on the best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories, and we've laid them all out neatly below. Be sure to take a look, and if you've already pre-ordered, your new device will be on the way real soon!

Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector -- $15

Read more