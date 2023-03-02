The best smartwatch deals are coming from Samsung right now with discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. If you’re looking to buy either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5 with LTE, there are discounts to be enjoyed. While these might not be the deepest of price cuts, it’s the ideal opportunity to get one of the latest smartwatches for less. Read on while we take you through the deals. Remember — none of these are likely to stick around for long with stock levels low, so be quick and hit the buy button if you need one of these watches in your life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — $420, was $450

With a modest but important discount, this is the ideal chance to buy one of the best smartwatches for less. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is great thanks to its use of luxury materials, a super sharp screen, and an impressive 3-day battery life. The watch offers extensive GPS routing and navigation along with the ability to automatically track all your workouts, and more. If you’re keen to be able to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and even your body composition all from your wrist, this is the watch for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE — $450, was $500

One of the best Android smartwatches around, particularly if you own a Samsung phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE is a delight. It has all the benefits of the Pro model as detailed above and also including Google Maps support, menstrual tracking, sleep tracking, and even stress management features. At its simplest, you can use it as a step tracker/pedometer but you can also monitor your running performance or your plans in the gym. Best of all? This model has LTE so you don’t need to have your phone nearby to use certain features and you can even reply to texts and access streaming services without needing your phone nearby. Just sign up for a data plan and you’re all sorted for the liberation that comes with not having your phone at your side. It’s ideal for those that prefer to explore light.

