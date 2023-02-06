 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Strap a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on your wrist while it’s $50 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro resting on some rock.

If you’re on the hunt for some great smartwatch deals, one of the best is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $50 off. This brings the price down from $450 to $400, and this is a great device to purchase if you’re looking to pre-order the Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone by Samsung. These devices pair well and wear well together, though this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal is available to everyone. Further discounts are available on the smartwatch if you have an eligible device to trade in, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Man wearing a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There are a ton of smartwatches out there to choose from, with each brand offering many different models, and each model offering many different features. When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you’re getting one of the more premium smartwatches on the market, something made to compete in terms of style and and features with the Apple Watch Series 8. Health and activity tracking are the norm with contemporary smartwatches, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has all of that to offer. This includes sleep coaching, heart monitoring, fitness tracking, and stats on how to be at your best with body composition.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also part of the larger Galaxy Watch 5 model lineup. You can compare the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and even though the Galaxy Watch 5 ranks amongst the best smartwatches, this Pro model does have quite a bit more to offer. It is slightly larger and offers longer battery life, lasting up to three full days on a single charge. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also offers all of the software features Samsung users love, including the ability to link and sync amongst Samsung devices, which is what makes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro such an intriguing companion if you’re going to pre-order the Galaxy S23 Samsung smartphone.

Related

Currently you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400 at Samsung. This is a savings of $50 from its regular price of $450, and if you have an eligible device to trade in, you can get the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as low as $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The best phones in 2023: which smartphone should you buy?
iPhone 13 Pro screen.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories
Samsung 15-watt Wireless Charger Duo with travel adapter on nightstand.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases: top 9 you can buy right now
The back of the white Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Best Buy will give you a $100 gift card to buy the Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra phone.
Best Phone Deals: Save on Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 7 and more
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have wireless charging?
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
If this Apple Watch Ultra 2 rumor is true, I already don’t want it
The Apple Watch Ultra's raised bezel and Digital Crown guard.
Why you need to look closely at the Galaxy S23 to see what makes it special
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: here’s every style you can get
All four colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?
Samsung Galaxy S23 next to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 come with a charger? Know this before you buy
The USB-C port on the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen on.