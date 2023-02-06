If you’re on the hunt for some great smartwatch deals, one of the best is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $50 off. This brings the price down from $450 to $400, and this is a great device to purchase if you’re looking to pre-order the Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone by Samsung. These devices pair well and wear well together, though this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal is available to everyone. Further discounts are available on the smartwatch if you have an eligible device to trade in, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

There are a ton of smartwatches out there to choose from, with each brand offering many different models, and each model offering many different features. When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you’re getting one of the more premium smartwatches on the market, something made to compete in terms of style and and features with the Apple Watch Series 8. Health and activity tracking are the norm with contemporary smartwatches, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has all of that to offer. This includes sleep coaching, heart monitoring, fitness tracking, and stats on how to be at your best with body composition.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also part of the larger Galaxy Watch 5 model lineup. You can compare the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and even though the Galaxy Watch 5 ranks amongst the best smartwatches, this Pro model does have quite a bit more to offer. It is slightly larger and offers longer battery life, lasting up to three full days on a single charge. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also offers all of the software features Samsung users love, including the ability to link and sync amongst Samsung devices, which is what makes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro such an intriguing companion if you’re going to pre-order the Galaxy S23 Samsung smartphone.

Currently you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400 at Samsung. This is a savings of $50 from its regular price of $450, and if you have an eligible device to trade in, you can get the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as low as $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

