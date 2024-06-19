 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $60 price cut today

By
Taking a blood pressure measurement on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re always on the lookout for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, so we couldn’t help but bring this exciting Best Buy promo to your attention. Right now, you can pick up a 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240. Normally priced at $300, not only will you be saving yourself a few bucks, but you’ll also be nabbing one of the best wearables on the market. 

Why you should buy the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Smartwatch deals are everywhere, and when it comes to markdowns, Samsung is fiercely competitive. Powered by the Samsung Exynos W930 1.4GHz chip and the latest version of Samsung’s Wear OS, from one screen to the next, the UI and navigation are as smooth and intuitive as ever. 

Thanks to a big step-up in both screen size and display brightness, the Galaxy Watch 6’s apps, graphics, and animations have plenty of pixel real estate to play with. The 1.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen gets even more space because of the Watch 6’s thinner bezel (compared to the Galaxy Watch 5). The 6 reaches peak brightness levels around 2,000 nits, so you’ll have no issue using the Watch 6 on sunny days. This is one of the prettiest-looking wearable screens of 2024, bar none. 

Related

As far as battery life is concerned, you should get around 40 hours with screen brightness dialed down and app usage on the light side. Your mileage will vary if you decide to maximize certain Watch 6 features and settings, so you may want to carry a charger just in case. 

One of the main reasons folks gravitate toward the Galaxy Watch 6 is its many lifestyle-tracking features (check out some of these other fitness deals we found, too). Thanks to a medley of sensors, you’ll be able to log everything from blood oxygen levels and caloric intake to sleep duration. This data can then be interfaced with many of the health and fitness apps you can download for the Watch 6. 

At $240, we expect to see a ton of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models flying off the shelves this week. So if you’re planning on grabbing one, you should call your local Best Buy ahead of time to check availability; unless you’re going to create an online order. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The Apple Watch Series 9 has a nice price cut today
The Apple Watch Series 9's camera app, showing the viewfinder and the zoom feature.

Apple Watch Series 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most confusing watches out there. It was banned due to a sort of IP issue with its blood Oxygen sensing tech. Then, the ban was lifted in late 2023. And, finally, the ban got reinstated (sorta) earlier this year. So, can you get the watch? Surprisingly, not only is the answer "yes" but also "yes, and on sale!" Right now you can get a 41mm version of the somewhat controversial watch that rests at the top of our list of the best smartwatches for just $429. That's $70 down from the usual $499. Tap the button below to find your watch or keep reading to see all the details about what it can do.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is down to $210 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on a white background.

We've recently compiled a list of some the best Samsung tablet deals (nearly all of which are still active) but others pop up so quick we can't sleep on them, including this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. It's a sort of budget tier Samsung tablet that really shouldn't be ignored when it goes on sale. Right now, you can get yours for just $210, which is $60 below its usual $270 price point. This is an Amazon "Limited time deal" so please be sure to tap the button below to grab yours now. Otherwise, keep reading to see more about this tablet, who it's for, and the tablet we think you'll likely confuse it for.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a 2024 model with 8GB of RAm, an 11 inch 1920 x 1200p screen that refreshes at 90Hz, and (at least for this version) 128GB of storage. It uses a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos to give a surprisingly adaptive sound environment. It's also easy to multi-task on your tablet than ever before with the display that breaks into multiple windows easily and upgraded Snapdragon chipset that makes it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously.

Read more
Save up to $1,300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for Memorial Day
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Now's a great time to invest in a flagship Android smartphone as Samsung phone Memorial Day deals are in full swing. If you've got your sights set on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has a sticker price of $1,920 for its 512GB model, you can get an up to $1,300 in savings from Samsung -- an outright $500 discount, and up to $800 of instant trade-in credit. The premium foldable smartphone may be yours for as low as $620, but you're going to have to hurry because we're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer is taken down.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Reigning supreme over our list of the best folding phones is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, so it's highly recommended if this is the type of smartphone that you want as your next device. It's fantastically fast as it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, and it has Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 pre-loaded but you can upgrade to Android 14 right away to access the latest features of Google's mobile operating system.

Read more