The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a $60 price cut today

We’re always on the lookout for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, so we couldn’t help but bring this exciting Best Buy promo to your attention. Right now, you can pick up a 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240. Normally priced at $300, not only will you be saving yourself a few bucks, but you’ll also be nabbing one of the best wearables on the market.

Why you should buy the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Smartwatch deals are everywhere, and when it comes to markdowns, Samsung is fiercely competitive. Powered by the Samsung Exynos W930 1.4GHz chip and the latest version of Samsung’s Wear OS, from one screen to the next, the UI and navigation are as smooth and intuitive as ever.

Thanks to a big step-up in both screen size and display brightness, the Galaxy Watch 6’s apps, graphics, and animations have plenty of pixel real estate to play with. The 1.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen gets even more space because of the Watch 6’s thinner bezel (compared to the Galaxy Watch 5). The 6 reaches peak brightness levels around 2,000 nits, so you’ll have no issue using the Watch 6 on sunny days. This is one of the prettiest-looking wearable screens of 2024, bar none.

As far as battery life is concerned, you should get around 40 hours with screen brightness dialed down and app usage on the light side. Your mileage will vary if you decide to maximize certain Watch 6 features and settings, so you may want to carry a charger just in case.

One of the main reasons folks gravitate toward the Galaxy Watch 6 is its many lifestyle-tracking features (check out some of these other fitness deals we found, too). Thanks to a medley of sensors, you’ll be able to log everything from blood oxygen levels and caloric intake to sleep duration. This data can then be interfaced with many of the health and fitness apps you can download for the Watch 6.

At $240, we expect to see a ton of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models flying off the shelves this week. So if you’re planning on grabbing one, you should call your local Best Buy ahead of time to check availability; unless you’re going to create an online order.

