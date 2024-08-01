 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still at its Prime Day price

Apps page on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Samsung Galaxy deals of Prime Day ended, but don’t tell that to Amazon, which is still selling the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for only $200. That’s how much it was going for during the shopping event, so we’re not sure if this $100 discount on the wearable device’s original price of $300 is a generous offer or simply a mistake. Either way, you probably have limited time to take advantage of this bargain, so if you’re interested, complete your purchase for the smartwatch right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 obsolete — in fact, it even makes the previous-generation version a better purchase if you can get it with a discount. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comparison reveals that outside of the upgraded processor and a few new health features, there’s no huge reason to go for the latest version of the smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a sleek design and slim bezels surrounding its 1.3-inch circular display with AMOLED technology. It’s powered by Google Wear OS 4 with Samsung’s One UI 5 for access to a wide range of apps with various purposes, in addition to a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features. The smartwatch’s BioActive sensor will monitor your heart rate and all of the usual health statistics, and it can also perform an ECG, check your blood pressure, track stress levels, and many more. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 works perfectly with other Samsung Galaxy devices, so it’s an even more excellent smartwatch if you’ve heavily invested in this ecosystem.

If you’re on the hunt for smartwatch deals, we highly recommend taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. From the 40mm Bluetooth model’s sticker price of $300, a $100 discount brings its down to just $200, which is the wearable device’s sale price during Prime Day. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain ends, so if you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on your wrist for much cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

