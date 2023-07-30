 Skip to main content
Ordering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6? Don’t miss this exclusive deal

Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

If you watched Samsung’s Unpacked event a couple of days ago, you’ve seen the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and all their great improvements on the previous generation. Of course, they’re both going to cost a pretty penny, but luckily we have an exclusive deal from Samsung that will get you an extra $50 at checkout; you just need to use our link. On top of that, Samsung has its own pre-order bonus, which adds a free fabric band with any purchase, plus you can get up to $250 off with eligible trade-ins.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The most visible changes to the new lineup of Galaxy Watches are the larger screens across the board, with the smaller frame having a 1.3-inch screen and the larger frame having a 1.5-inch screen. So, whether you go for the Watch 6 40mm, or the 44m Watch 6 Classic, you’re still getting the 1.3-inch screen, which makes life a bit easier when picking which watch to go for. Another big bump is in the processing power, with the new Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic sporting the Exynos W930 processor, and Samsung claims it’s 18% faster than the Watch 5 processors and will give you an overall snappier performance.

On the software side, both watches run Samsung OneUI 5, which is layered over Android 13, so you’re getting a great combined ecosystem on the watch. Health tracking has also seen a couple of new features, such as the new automatic alert for irregular heart rhythms, which is a feature Apple Watches have had for a while now. In fact, Samsung is also ‘stealing’ the fall detection and sleep coaching features, which essentially puts the Galaxy Watch 6 on par with the best Apple Watches, such as the Watch 8.

If you want one of the best smartwatches on the market, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are shaping up to be some of the best Samsung watches yet. Luckily, there are many ways to get them cheaper than the $300 starter price for the Watch 6 and $330 for the Watch 6 classic. For starters, our exclusive deal with Samsung gives you $50 off when using our link, plus Samsung throws in a fabric strap when you pre-order. You can also get up to $250 off when trading in an eligible watch; for example, if you have a Galaxy Watch 4, you can get up to $100, or for the Watch 4 classic, up to $200. Similarly, you can get $150 or $200 off for the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5, respectively. If you’re coming in from another manufacturer, such as Apple, you can get up to $250 for the Series 7 and Series 8. As you can see, Samsung is making it tempting to grab their smartwatch, regardless of what you have right now.

