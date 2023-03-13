 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy Watch 6 may fix one of the Galaxy Watch 5’s biggest mistakes

Prakhar Khanna
By

Samsung ditched its physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and it was a change met with much dismay. But it seems like the feature is all set to return in the next iteration. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is said to sport a physical rotating bezel to interact with the device.

This news is according to Korean tipster SuperRoader. It is said that the next Pro smartwatch will bring back a physical rotating bezel to interact with the software. Further, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will also retain the focus on offering at least two-day battery life.

Exercise menu on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

However, the regular Galaxy Watch 6 is likely to miss out on the feature, which would make the Pro model stand out from the non-Pro variant. It could also help Samsung make a design stride in the generational upgrade, rather than making it an iterating product.

Related

In a world where most smartwatches look identical to each other, having an original design element like the physical rotating bezel is a big deal. With the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung made a watch that looks indistinguishable from the competition. Earlier, I speculated that, like the 3D Touch on iPhones, maybe Galaxy Watch owners didn’t know about the existence of a physical rotating bezel, which led Samsung to drop the feature. If the company is bringing it back, it needs to market it in a better way than before, so Galaxy Watch 6 Pro owners actually know the feature is there.

Digital Trends contributor Nadeem Sarwar also speculated that the merger of Tizen and Wear OS might have made things tough for the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. This could have made it difficult for Samsung to create specific functionalities for each app on the Google Play Store. And instead of opting for per-app optimization, Samsung chose to omit it. But it looks like Samsung has figured out a way to keep the DNA of Galaxy Watches in the Watch 6 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the most long-lasting Wear OS smartwatches on the market right now. It would be interesting to see if Samsung manages to make the battery life even better with the next upgrade. Apart from the return of the rotating bezel, not much is known about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. But for some Samsung fans, the prospect of the bezel returning is all they’ll need to jump aboard the hype train.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I tried replacing my $4,000 camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar
By Nadeem Sarwar
March 10, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. and iPhone 14 Pro.

The smartphone-versus-DSLR camera debate divides opinions rather sharply, and for good reason. Each has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. However, unless you’re doing photography for professional reasons, the phone in your hands is an extremely powerful imaging tool that can run circles around a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

I’ve been exploring the foothills of the Himalayas for the past few weeks and decided to take along Samsung and Apple’s best smartphones, instead of carrying a professional DSLR camera with me (one that, in total, costs around $4,000). My travel-logging companions have been the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro. I’ve been blown away by what these smartphone cameras can accomplish, and the dramatic upper hand they hold over your average DSLR camera in a healthy bunch of scenarios.
Night mode is the magic mode

Read more
Google Pixel Tablet: news, release date and price rumors, and more
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Joe Maring
By Peter Hunt Szpytek and Joe Maring
March 9, 2023
The Google Pixel Table and the Speaker Dock.

After years of speculation, Google finally revealed the Pixel Tablet at its annual I/O conference in May 2022. Google was pretty vague at the reveal and has remained tight-lipped when it comes to giving official details about the upcoming tablet.

Luckily, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors about the Pixel Tablet that help paint a picture of what fans can expect when it finally launches later this year. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel Tablet.
Google Pixel Tablet: design

Read more
The 5 biggest announcements we expect from Google I/O 2023
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
March 9, 2023
The Google "G" logo surrounded by renders of the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Android 14 logo.

Google I/O 2023 is right around the corner. Can you believe it? Google's annual developer conference acts as a showcase for the biggest and most interesting things the company is working on — including new Google Search tools, Android updates, and even upcoming hardware products.

Each year, Google I/O comes with more announcements than you can easily keep track of, and I/O 2023, which is scheduled for May 10, likely won't be any different. But what news from this year's conference are we most looking forward to? Here are a few of the biggest and most exciting things we expect to see at Google I/O 2023.
Android 14

Read more