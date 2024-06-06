Samsung is going all out with the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is right around the corner, with the heavily anticipated event expected to take place in July in Paris. However, that doesn’t mean the leaks have stopped. In fact, they’ve increased.

We’ve now gotten further details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The new leak comes from Android Headlines, and it has detailed specs, dimensions, and design features about the two devices.

For the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, we’re looking at 40mm and 44mm sizes, the same as the Galaxy Watch 6, with green and cream color options. The Galaxy Watch 7 will be protected by Armor Aluminum 2 and a Sapphire Crystal display, putting it on par with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in terms of screen protection and durability. It has IP68 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD certification.

For specs, we’re expecting a new 3nm chipset, possibly the Exynos W940, a jump up from the 5nm processor on the Galaxy Watch 6. This should pay dividends in terms of performance, naturally, but also 50% improved power efficiency. The battery is expected to be a 300mAh cell for the 40mm model and a 425mAh cell for the 44mm model, the same as the Galaxy Watch 6, so the only battery life improvements may come from the more efficient processor.

Other specs include 32GB of storage and a peak screen brightness of 2,000 nits, which should be more than enough to see your screen even in direct sunlight.

With the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra (which may just be called the Galaxy Watch Ultra), we’re looking at Samsung’s top-tier competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Rumors suggest a 47mm titanium case with gray, silver, and beige color options. Durability should be very good, with IP58 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. The battery capacity should be the same as that of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 590mAh, but since it should have the same 3nm Exynos W940 processor, we’re still expecting significantly improved power efficiency.

Other specs include 32GB of storage, the same as the Galaxy Watch 7, and an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness for the screen. The watch is expected to come only with an LTE model (with Bluetooth), skipping the Bluetooth-only model that was available for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. All this is likely to result in a handsomely priced device, with the Galaxy Watch Ultra likely costing as much as the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Galaxy Watch 7 should be priced a bit more reasonably, varying between $300 to 350 depending on the model, putting it in line with last year’s Galaxy Watch 6.

With the latest reveal, there isn’t much left about the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra that’s still up in the air, though there have been some reports about a possible square or rectangular watch face for the Galaxy Watch 7, which would be a dramatic departure from the last several generations of Samsung Galaxy Watches.

Expect everything to be cleared up on July 10, when the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place.

