Samsung quietly removed this key feature from the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra

By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's heart rate sensor.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra were launched earlier this week with upgraded internals and a new BioActive Sensor. While the improved sensor is claimed to be more efficient than before, it forced Samsung to remove a key feature previously unique to the Galaxy Watch lineup.

Older Samsung Galaxy Watch models — including the Galaxy Watch 6 — could be charged when placed on the back of a Samsung phone that supports wireless charging. This functionality relies on “Wireless power sharing,” commonly known as reverse wireless charging, which allows Samsung phones to add battery life to accessories such as earbuds and select Galaxy Watches through wireless charging.

Several past generations of Samsung flagships, including the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, have supported reverse charging. The maximum output is limited to only 4.5W, and as you would expect, it is intended to be a fallback option when you can’t access a proper power supply through a wall adapter or a power bank.

However, with the new Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, Samsung had to change the shape of the back glass to accommodate the more advanced BioActive Sensor. A new support page that cropped up after the recent Unpacked event states the design change resulted in increased distance between the back of the new watches and the wireless charging coil that’s inside them. As a result of the increased distance, the wireless power-sharing feature would no longer be supported on the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra. “We appreciate your understanding,” Samsung supplements.

Two Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatches laying next to each other on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The ability to charge your Galaxy Watch by placing it on the back of your phone has never truly been on par with the puck-shaped wireless charger that comes in the box. However, it can be a lifesaver if your Galaxy Watch is running low on juice and you aren’t near an outlet. More importantly, Samsung — until now — was the only manufacturer to offer a feature like this on its smartwatches.

The implementation hasn’t been perfect, though, and is loaded with caveats. Firstly, because it only works with Samsung phones, and not just any other phone with reverse wireless charging. It requires very specific Samsung Wireless Fast Certification on the device or the charger for it to function. Secondly, the curved strap lugs introduced with Galaxy Watch 5 make it incredibly difficult for the watch to sit on a broad, flat surface, like the back of a Samsung phone or a wide wireless charger. So, the removal of the feature appears to be destined for a few generations, with Samsung slowly easing us away from it instead of yanking suddenly.

In addition to removing support for reverse wireless charging, Samsung also warns against slower charging on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra if you use older chargers. Instead, it recommends you use a newer model — EP-OL300 — that likely supports faster charging and is bundled with the new watches.

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring
The gold Samsung Galaxy Ring.

It's not that often we see a company as big as Samsung launch an entirely new product category. More often than not, we see the same iterative updates to phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. However, that's changed with the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is an entirely new product for Samsung and marks its entrance into the smart ring market, which has largely been dominated by Oura for the past few years. Here are all the details on the Galaxy Ring.
Samsung Galaxy Ring: price

Read more
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 looks great. But there’s a catch
Two Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatches laying next to each other on a table.

This is a big year for Samsung's smartwatches — specifically because of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's a brand new type of smartwatch for the company, has a truly wild design, and is bound to be a controversial release due to its striking resemblances to the Apple Watch Ultra. But that's not the only smartwatch Samsung's launching this year.

Alongside its Ultra wearable, Samsung has also announced the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. It's not nearly as flashy as its Ultra sibling, but it's likely the Galaxy Watch most people will actually buy. It has a more approachable design, many of the same new features as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and is hundreds of dollars cheaper, too.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Galaxy Watch Ultra in white

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in white Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

After several months of rumors, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy Watch Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. This new wearable device is designed to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra series and offers numerous features that should please Android users looking for a rugged smartwatch.

Read more