The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will get a small (but critical) upgrade

Poor battery life is often one of the biggest hurdles for a smartwatch. Samsung knows this and is about to address it on its upcoming Galaxy Watch 7. According to filings with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ,the new watch will feature improved charging capabilities.

The FCC filings include listings for at least three new Samsung watches. As spotted by Droid Life, the listings for the SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861 are for the Galaxy Watch 7 (Bluetooth only), Galaxy Watch 7 (LTE), and Galaxy Watch FE. Some new watches are expected to support charging up to 15 watts, which is 50% faster than the current Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models that only support charging up to 10W. This means the new watches might only take 45 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%, compared to the current 90 minutes for the Galaxy Watch 6.

Unfortunately, the budget-priced Galaxy Watch FE could be overlooked. The same filings suggest this watch will only support 5W charging, which is 50% slower than the Galaxy Watch 6.

We’ve been reporting on the Galaxy Watch 7 for months, and this is only the latest in a series of information leaks about the new watches. Last week, Korea Economic Daily said at least one model could feature a new 3nm chipset, the Exynos W1000. If correct, this means the watch could feature a 20% faster performance and power efficiency boost versus the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Doing so would likely overtake the Apple Watch Series 9, which has a 5nm chip.

Three new Samsung watches are likely to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to the traditional Galaxy Watch 7, there could be a Pro or Ultra model and the previously mentioned Galaxy Watch FE. The all-new Pro/Ultra model is likely to feature a larger display and a rugged design. Think of Samsung’s version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The largest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a 1.5-inch display with a 47mm watch size. The Apple Watch Ultra has a diameter that measures 49mm, so we might want to expect a similar size from Samsung. Unfortunately, no specific design information is available right now, but we’ll watch out for updates.

We should find out soon. According to reports, Samsung will likely host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 10, in Paris. The event is expected to introduce new Galaxy Watches and launch the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 phones.

