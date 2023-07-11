With the imminent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, savvy shoppers are already hunting for discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There’s no better time to purchase the foldable smartphone than during Amazon’s Prime Day, as a $150 discount pulls the price of its 128GB version down to $850 from its original price of $1,000. However, like with most Prime Day phone deals for devices made by the top brands, we’re not expecting this offer to last long, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

It will be a while before you’ll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a discount — it’s not even officially launched yet — but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more than just a consolation prize. The foldable smartphone is a treasure because of its excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution, support for HDR10+, and a variable refresh rate that scales up to 120Hz. There’s also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 512 x 260 resolution screen on the cover where you can see notifications, access cards in Samsung Wallet, adjust settings, and view widgets.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in as the best folding flip phone runner-up to the Motorola Razr Plus in our roundup of the best folding phones, our Motorola Razr Plus versus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comparison reveals that Samsung’s device holds some important advantages — much faster wireless charging, the option to charge other devices, and better camera quality with its 12MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide lens on its cover screen plus a 10MP selfie camera inside.

