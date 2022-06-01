 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaks as a mild refresh

Michael Allison
By

Samsung’s rumored next foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, has leaked just weeks after the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was also outed ahead of any official announcement. The leak reveals a phone that keeps a lot of what works from the Galaxy Z Flip 3, while bumping up specs where possible. It’s not the biggest upgrade; think of it as more of a refresh based on this information.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4
OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

The upgrades are minimal, with the processor jumping to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a larger 2.1-inch outer display, and a bigger 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. The same AMOLED, 120Hz display as before is expected, as is the same triple camera, plus identical RAM and storage combinations as the older phone. Android 12 is onboard, naturally, and  Samsung is likely to keep this phone up to date for the next four years at least. There are no pricing or release date reports yet, but Samsung often hosts an August Unpacked event, that’s where the Z Flip 4 (and the Fold 4) are expected to launch.

If all this is true, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be a modest update over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a phone which already scored highly in all criteria except for the camera and the battery. The battery may only slightly increase in capacity, up from 3,700 mAh. The Z Flip 3 didn’t have the best battery life, though, so any improvement would be for the better. Meanwhile, Samsung is keeping the camera unchanged, a shame since it was a far cry from the excellent camera the company ships in its S22 flagships, but it’s a physical space thing. These components need space, which is at a premium inside the Flip’s body.

At the same time, it is important to note that you aren’t buying the Galaxy Flip as a phone that replaces your S22 Ultra or iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’s a small and compact phone that does smartphone things while being extremely compact with a unique look. It’s different, and those losses are a compromise made to make that difference work.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

OnePlus 10T may sideline the OnePlus 10 Ultra this year

OnePlus 10 Pro in its Camera case.

Google’s Pixel 7 turns up for sale, but you can’t buy it

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera layout

Apple iPhone 14: Release date, leaks, price, and more

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

Google Pixel 6a vs. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Three Google Pixel 6a in green, black, and white colorss on a table

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

SpaceX Starship flight kept waiting yet again by FAA

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

It’s been 10 years since SpaceX completed a key mission

SpaceX's Dragon capsule approaching the ISS.

All the new tech that blew our reviewers away in May 2022

USB cable sticking out of the Arctis Nova Pro headset.

Dyson lifts lid on ‘top secret’ project

A robot being developed by Dyson.

Forget Dyson: This Samsung cordless vacuum is $200 today

Samsung Jet 60 cordless vacuum cleaner.

Believe it or not, Diablo Immortal is better than Diablo

diablo immortal mobile review impressions demon two swords

If you slept on Knockout City, don’t skip its free relaunch

An Among Us imposter shoots a volleyball at a player in Knockout City.