Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 phones are on sale at Best Buy today

A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
If you’ve been thinking looking for phone deals, we found two Best Buy deals we think you’re going to love! Right now, Best Buy is offering markdowns on two of the best Galaxy devices on the market for 2023: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Do keep in mind that this pricing applies to the unlocked versions of both devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — $849, was $999

A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Powered by the One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13) operating system and Snapdragon Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 CPU, the Flip 5 offers blistering-fast performance and gorgeous visuals across two impressive displays. The main screen is a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Infinity Flex Display, while the cover panel is a 3.4-inch version of the same AMOLED you’ll spend most of your time staring at.

Available in Graphite, Mint, and Lavender colors, each shell option is equipped with 256GB of internal storage (which you can expand). Additional features include Samsung’s AI-powered Live Translate function, an excellent camera system, IPX8 water resistance, and over 30 hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,499, was $1,799

The Z Fold 5 being half folded.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features one of the more unique smartphone designs we’ve seen in a while. Like the Galaxy Flip 5, the Fold 5 is powered by Samsung’s One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13) OS and Snapdragon Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 CPU. The promo only applies to the 256GB unlocked version of the phone, but there are 512GB and 1TB options too.

Thanks to some dual-screen action like you’ve never seen before, the Fold 5 delivers some of the most impressive smartphone visuals on the market. The main screen is a 7.6-inch AMOLED Infinity Flex Display that pushes a max refresh rate of 120Hz, while the cover panel is a 6.2-inch AMOLED with the same frame rate capabilities. 

Whether you plan on using your phone for multi-task web browsing and apps, or simply want an arresting and responsive display to enjoy HD movies, shows, and mobile gaming on, the Fold 5 can handle anything you throw its way. Of course, battery life is one of the most important factors of any phone; but rest assured, you should get close to 11 hours on a full charge. 

We’re not sure how long these two great Samsung deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage before it’s too late! And while you’re at it, you should have a gander at some of the other foldable phone deals we’ve dug up this week!

