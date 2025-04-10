Save up to $750 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and score bonus discounts, too

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is yet another entry into the unfurling narrative that tells us flip phones are back. Today, there are multiple deals going on with the phone. For starters, if you you can save $150, and if you you cave save $150 and get up to $460 in trade credits. But the best deal comes when you buy from Samsung, where you can get $150 off or up to $750 off if you do a trade-in, and a free or discounted bonus item. This can make the 256GB version of the phone just $350 and the 512GB version just $470 with a max trade in. Tap the button below to see this great offer or keep reading to see more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone, why this is a good buy, and why some of the bonus items are peculiar.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

When we made our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we were happy with its quick performance and nice inner display, all critical for flipping and folding phones. It has a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a nice 120Hz refresh rate. We were also impressed with its IP48 water and dust resistance, which is not too much below the IP68 most of the best “non-bending” phones of today are sporting. At the time, however, we did note that the phone was “held back by a higher price” than the competition, something that this deal helps alleviate tremendously.

If you follow Samsung’s order page closely, after you pick storage, one of the seven colors the phone comes in, a trade-in option, and a Samsung Care+ option, you’ll be greeted with the fun part — exclusive offers. Here’s what you can get:

Galaxy Buds 3 $162 $180 10% Off — The Galaxy Buds 3 are Samsung’s take on the AirPods Gen 3, with a few quirks of their own.

$162 — The Galaxy Buds 3 are Samsung’s take on the AirPods Gen 3, with a few quirks of their own. Galaxy Watch 7 $243 $330 26% Off — Despite looking similar to past Galaxy watches, our Galaxy Watch 7 review notes that this watch is “Faster, smoother, brighter, and more intelligent” than older models.

$243 — Despite looking similar to past Galaxy watches, our Galaxy Watch 7 review notes that this watch is “Faster, smoother, brighter, and more intelligent” than older models. Ring Sizing Kit Free — An interesting one. It includes nine sample rings to size you for a Galaxy Ring, which may have different sizes than your regular ring.

So, which of these should you get? If you don’t have earbuds or a smartwatch, they might be worthwhile. The ring sizing kit is absolutely free, though, so there’s no harm in grabbing it now in case you ever want a Galaxy Ring in the future. In any event, if you head to Samsung right now via the button below you can get all of these savings. The $150 that you get off by default brings the 256GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 down to $950 from $1,100 and the 512GB version down to $1,070 from $1,220.