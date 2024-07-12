 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t out yet and it’s already on sale

By
Two slightly open Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re always looking for Samsung Galaxy deals, but we didn’t know we’d stumble across an awesome promo for a product that hasn’t even officially hit shelves! We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the deal is as follows: For a limited time, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6, unlocked 512GB version, for only $450 when you add an eligible Galaxy smartphone trade to your preorder. Without the trade-in, the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 goes up to $1,220. 

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

We were big fans of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the latest generation of Samsung’s popular multi-screen smartphone is yet another improvement on the company’s award-winning tech. Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 and running on Android 14, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be no straggler in the performance department. Everything from basic UI navigation to HD movie and TV show-watching should load up quickly, with minimal buffering for the content you want to see and hear most. 

As for visuals, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that delivers up to a 2640 x 1080 pixel spread at 120Hz. Whether you’re enjoying your favorite HD flicks on Netflix or going through the paces with your new, favorite mobile game, ghosting and other motion-driven maladies will be all but nonexistent on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The cover screen is sizable too. At 3.4 inches, this second AMOLED is a few pixels above 720p and delivers up to 60Hz refresh rates. When you combine the two, you’ll have a surprising amount of real estate to work with for a smartphone.

The camera system on the Flip 6 is pretty tremendous too. The two rear-facing lenses are 50MP wide and 12MP for the ultra-wide, with 10MP allocated to the front-facing lens. The entire phone is also IP48 rated, so an accidental dunk in the pool or blast from a leaf-blower won’t put your device out of commission.

Samsung deals tend to be pretty aggressive and this Galaxy promo is no exception. The phone launches on July 24, but we’re not sure how long this discount is going to last. Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 today, and tack on an eligible trade-in to get the new Samsung phone for only $450! And while you’re here, you should also check out some of the best phone deals we found this week.

