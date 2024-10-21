The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is already on sale

One of the better phone deals available today is this direct-from-the-source offer for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The new phone is available at Samsung for $100 off. Usually $1,220, it’s down to $1,120 for a limited time, with an additional $650 potential savings via instant trade-in credit. The phone has only recently been released and it looks gorgeous. If it’s appealing to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The best phone world is ever changing, with flip and foldable phones becoming a major player now after a long time of all phones being the candy bar style. When it comes to the best flip phones, Samsung rules the roost. Interestingly, while we loved the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with its “top-notch hardware” and “very good inner display” as well as great performance, it’s worth noting that it’s expensive for what it is and its cover screen isn’t great. Despite that though, we’d recommend it.

As our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on explains, it “looks and feels fantastic.” It has a gorgeous matte aluminum frame which doesn’t attract fingerprints and smudges like before. The crease from previous folding phones is gone too, and there’s a promising spec upgrade. If you own the Flip 5, you’re unlikely to need to upgrade, but for everyone else, it’s a delight.

Some highlights to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 include a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 2640 x 1080 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits of brightness on the inner screen, while the cameras are reliable with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12MP ultra wide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. There’s great performance too from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is what you’ll also see in the Galaxy S24 or S24 Ultra and is just what you want from one of the best folding phones.

Gorgeous in many ways if not entirely perfect, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 usually costs $1,220, but right now you can buy it from Samsung for $100 off, bringing it down to $1,120. There are also instant trade-in credit deals taking up to $650 off depending on the phone you have to trade in. Whatever your intentions, check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.