The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deals today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has officially landed. Sorta. Right now you can begin to pre-order the phone. If you pre-order via Samsung, you’re told you’ll get it “by” July 24, the official release date. But should you pre-order your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Samsung or elsewhere? Here, we’ll go through each major carrier and the unlocked version of the phone, picking the best deal for each one.

The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deal

To get a fresh, unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 your best bet is to go directly to the manufacturer. Typically, the 512GB version of the phone would cost $1,220 but now you can get it for as low as $400. Part of this is because the 512GB version of the phone now costs the same as the smaller 256GB phone, a double storage savings bonus of $120. Then, there are enhanced trade-in values. For example, your old Pixel 6 Pro (Samsung accepts Samsung, Apple, Google, and “other” phones with the first three categories giving the best returns) would typically only fetch you an $80 discount. Today, that same phone gets you $300. Trade-in credit is capped to $650.

The best Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deal

If you’re looking for the best deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and want it tied to Verizon, you have two options. The first is simple and for current Verizon customers, where you get the same deal outlined above. Just go to the and all of the same trade-ins will apply.

But what if you’re interested in a completely new Verizon line? Verizon will let you get trade-in credit up to $800, all while letting you get the 512GB upgrade for free. This is best reflected in the monthly payment price. From Verizon, with a new line and max trade-ins, you can get your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as low as $8.33/month over 36 month (Total: $350). Compare this to the best monthly offer from Samsung, $18.75/month over 24 months (Total: $450) and you can see that you’ve got a good deal here.

The best T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deal

T-Mobile users have two choices for their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 order. If you like your current T-Mobile plan, just order via Samsung, choosing the . This, however, is not the best deal.

The absolute best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from T-Mobile comes from T-Mobile itself, where you can essentially get the phone for free. When you add on a Go5G or Go5G Next (they’re among the best cell phone plans) T-Mobile will slowly reimburse you for your payment of the phone over the months the come. You won’t be able to cancel the service, of course, as the payments will stop, but it is a free phone on offer if you’re willing to get a great phone plan with it.

The best AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deal

The absolute best way to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for AT&T customers is clear, go directly to AT&T. With AT&T (and an eligible unlimited plan) you can trade in up to the full price of the phone, making it free, and pre-orders also get the double storage for free. Trade-ins are limited to Galaxy S, Note, and Z series smartphones.

The best US Cellular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deal

Wanting to use US Cellular with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? You may very well be able to get the phone for free from US Cellular. You’ll be locked to the phone (and plan) for 36 months, where you’ll get monthly bill credits to cover the costs of the phone. To do so, you’ll need to get the phone with an “Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0” or “Business Unlimited Data-Even Better 3.0” plan and either have a new account, add a line, or be upgrade eligible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the latest phones from Samsung and is slated to be one of the best flip phones ever made. As a flip phone, it is split between a 3.4 inch AMOLED cover screen with 720 x 748 pixels and a 1080p, 6.7 inch dynamic AMOLED main “unflipped” screen. It’s cameras include dual-lens 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide rear-facing and 10MP ultrawide front-facing cams, with video shooting up to 4K at 60 fps. Other stats include its 12GB of RAM and storage split between 256 and 512GB, but if you’re pre-ordering you should effectively only consider this a 512GB phone, as nearly all pre-order deals price the larger and smaller storage options in the same way.

Statistics only tell part of the story, though, when it comes to phones. Our hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 only lasted a couple of hours, but some things were immediately noticeable. In both a visual and tactile way, this phone is incredible. While there are some classic colors like black and white (both available from Samsung alone) you’ll also find a few pastel colorations that make the phone look like a tasty macaroon. The phone’s exteriors are smooth-looking, with the exception of the black, which has exterior grooves. (You can also customize your phone’s exterior with any of these Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases.) But the most impressive thing we saw in our hands-on with the phone was actually something we didn’t see too much of — a crease! You won’t feel it with your finger as you swipe and, at least with a newer phone, won’t see it without having the lights just right.