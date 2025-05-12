 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could include a much bigger cover display

By
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its cover screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to feature significant design changes. Previously leaked information from Android Headlines suggested it would include a larger, approximately 4-inch cover display, drawing inspiration from the Motorola Razr Plus. This display may occupy most of the device’s front, integrating cutouts for the two cameras.

Now, leaked One UI 8 firmware (via Android Authority) seems to confirm this information, which is big news to would-be Galaxy Z Flip 7 owners.

Recommended Videos

Beyond this big change to the phone’s cover display, the inner display, primary camera, and ultrawide camera are expected to remain similar to the current Galaxy Z Flip 6, the hinge mechanism is rumored to be smoother and more durable, potentially reducing the display crease.

Related

Under the hood, the Z Flip 7 may feature either the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or Samsung’s own Exynos 2500, depending on the region, both promising a performance leap from its predecessor.

In terms of memory and storage, it is likely to offer 12GB of RAM with options for 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is also expected to increase to 4,300mAh, a notable boost from the Z Flip 6’s 4,000mAh battery. The camera system is rumored to remain similar, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP front-facing camera. However, there is hope for improved image processing. The device is also expected to debut with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7, and like recent Samsung flagships, it should provide an extended period of software updates. Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 appears to focus on refining the foldable experience with larger displays, enhanced performance, and improved battery life.

Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This will follow the long-expected release of the Galaxy S25 Edge this month. Stay tuned.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.

Editors’ Recommendations

It looks like the big Galaxy S24 One UI 7 update is about to restart
The welcome screen for One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S24 in your hand, then it’s time to start checking the software update page again, as it appears the much-delayed One UI 7 update has restarted in South Korea. It means there’s a strong chance it will also be sent out to global Galaxy S24-series phones in the near future. 

Samsung phone owners will be aware of how much hassle the One UI 7 update has been for the brand’s top 2024 smartphones. Not only has it been a long-time coming — One UI 7 arrived with the Galaxy S25 in January — but when it did eventually arrive last week, a serious flaw related to locking and unlocking the phone was discovered and the update was abruptly stopped. 

Read more
Moto’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival could offer better performance for less cash
Someone holding the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, showing the back of the phone.

91Mobile reports that Motorola’s upcoming foldable phone, the Razr 60 Ultra, could be a powerhouse. The new phone is expected to be announced in just a few days.

As the site explains, the Razr 60 Ultra is expected to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is also found in other 2025 flagships, including the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Everything you need to know
A side-view of a closed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Summer is fast approaching, and that means it won’t be long before we see Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 7 make its debut. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a top-notch foldable, it also felt like Samsung phoned it in last year. That new model offered mostly modest improvements over the Z Flip 5, with the most significant ones being hidden under the hood, like thermal improvements, or generally underwhelming, like a larger cover screen that didn’t improve in any other meaningful way.

We’re hoping that Samsung does better with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 this year. The good news is that plenty of leaks and rumors suggest the company is on the right track to hit it out of the park in its seventh inning. Let’s dig in and go over everything we’ve heard so far about what to expect from Samsung’s flagship flip phone this year.

Read more