Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could include a much bigger cover display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to feature significant design changes. Previously leaked information from Android Headlines suggested it would include a larger, approximately 4-inch cover display, drawing inspiration from the Motorola Razr Plus. This display may occupy most of the device’s front, integrating cutouts for the two cameras.

Now, leaked One UI 8 firmware (via Android Authority) seems to confirm this information, which is big news to would-be Galaxy Z Flip 7 owners.

Beyond this big change to the phone’s cover display, the inner display, primary camera, and ultrawide camera are expected to remain similar to the current Galaxy Z Flip 6, the hinge mechanism is rumored to be smoother and more durable, potentially reducing the display crease.

Under the hood, the Z Flip 7 may feature either the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or Samsung’s own Exynos 2500, depending on the region, both promising a performance leap from its predecessor.

In terms of memory and storage, it is likely to offer 12GB of RAM with options for 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is also expected to increase to 4,300mAh, a notable boost from the Z Flip 6’s 4,000mAh battery. The camera system is rumored to remain similar, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP front-facing camera. However, there is hope for improved image processing. The device is also expected to debut with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7, and like recent Samsung flagships, it should provide an extended period of software updates. Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 appears to focus on refining the foldable experience with larger displays, enhanced performance, and improved battery life.

Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This will follow the long-expected release of the Galaxy S25 Edge this month. Stay tuned.