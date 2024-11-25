The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may not get the chipset we were expecting

We’re at the time of year when rumors start to surface about next year’s Samsung devices. The latest one concerns the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Z Flip 7. If true, it’s a significant development.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve on X, the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Samsung’s upcoming budget foldable) is likely to use a Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip found in the recently introduced Galaxy S24 FE.

The biggest news, however, comes from the same leaker about the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It’s expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chip.

To provide some context, the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, also found in the Galaxy S24 series. Previously, it was believed that Samsung would use the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for the 2025 Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, if we are to believe the latest rumor, that’s looking less likely.

Rumors about the first Galaxy Z Flip FE have been circulating for a while now. This “fan edition” model is expected to resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 6 but will feature a less advanced display, fewer storage options, and other cost-saving adjustments. As a result, we anticipate that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be priced lower than the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 6, which currently retails for nearly $1,100 in the U.S.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to be Samsung’s flagship Z Flip model next year. It will likely feature camera updates and any design updates that Samsung intends to implement.

It will be an interesting strategy shift if Samsung transitions to Exynos for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE. We’ll know soon enough. The former is likely to be announced sometime next summer. The latter’s release date is slightly less certain, although a spring release is most likely.