 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may not get the chipset we were expecting

By
A side-view of a closed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We’re at the time of year when rumors start to surface about next year’s Samsung devices. The latest one concerns the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Z Flip 7. If true, it’s a significant development.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve on X, the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Samsung’s upcoming budget foldable) is likely to use a Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip found in the recently introduced Galaxy S24 FE.

Recommended Videos

The biggest news, however, comes from the same leaker about the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It’s expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400 chip.

Related

To provide some context, the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, also found in the Galaxy S24 series. Previously, it was believed that Samsung would use the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for the 2025 Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, if we are to believe the latest rumor, that’s looking less likely.

The Samsung logo on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Rumors about the first Galaxy Z Flip FE have been circulating for a while now. This “fan edition” model is expected to resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 6 but will feature a less advanced display, fewer storage options, and other cost-saving adjustments. As a result, we anticipate that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be priced lower than the entry-level Galaxy Z Flip 6, which currently retails for nearly $1,100 in the U.S.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is anticipated to be Samsung’s flagship Z Flip model next year. It will likely feature camera updates and any design updates that Samsung intends to implement.

It will be an interesting strategy shift if Samsung transitions to Exynos for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE. We’ll know soon enough. The former is likely to be announced sometime next summer. The latter’s release date is slightly less certain, although a spring release is most likely.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
There’s new evidence that Samsung is making a Galaxy S25 Slim
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Could the next big smartphone war be about who can make the thinnest device? Increasingly, it's looking that way.

Industry reports suggest Samsung is working on an ultrathin version of its upcoming Galaxy S25 flagship that could launch in 2025. The rumored timing would put it just months ahead of Apple's long-rumored "iPhone 17 Slim,” expected later that same year.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may get an Exynos chip after all
Someone holding the violet/purple Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Since rumors first emerged about exactly what chip would power the Samsung Galaxy S25, two main competitors took the lead: the Exynos 2500 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite. We've seen guesses go both ways, but based on what we know, the phone will be powered by a different chip depending on its region.

According to a recent Geekbench sighting, European markets will likely receive the Exynos chip. There's no word yet on what markets will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The latest Geekbench scores show a European variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus running the Exynos 2500, which earned scores of 2,359 single-core and 8,141 multi-core.

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may have already killed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The white OnePlus 13.

Did OnePlus, in October 2024, just announce one of the best smartphones of 2025? It very well may have, because OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 13.

Well, sort of. The OnePlus 13 is now available in China, though it'll be a while before it comes to the U.S. and other parts of the world. Although it'll likely be December or January before you and I get our hands on the OnePlus 13, the wait should be worth it. The OnePlus 13 already looks like one of next year's best phones — and it may have simultaneously caused the premature death of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The OnePlus 13 looks fantastic

Read more