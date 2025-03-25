 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 size upgrade just got teased in newest leak

By
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its cover screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is all but certainly on its way and now a new leak may have revealed some key details.

The latest flip phone from Samsung could see a jump in size over the current Flip 6 model.

According to the new phone case renders, shared by known Samsung leakster Ice Universe, both the screens are getting a boost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 render
Ice Universe

The new screens are allegedly going to come in at 4-inches, for the outer, and 6.85-inches for the folding internal display.

While that may not sound like a massive jump up from the Flip 6, which has 3.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays, it could feel greater.

The bezels, on both screens, appear to be thinner suggesting we could be getting more screen without the phone itself actually taking up more pocket space.

There was no word on brightness but a new screen upgrade, to size, will likely come with more – Samsung being a display manufacturer. The jump from the Flip 5 to Flip 6 saw a huge increase in brightness with peak increasing from 1,504 nits right up to 1,942 nits.

Could the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 break the 2,000 nits mark?

For now the leakster has also pointed out a protective internal display film could be a part of the new offering. Whether this comes as standard and can’t be replaced or changed is not clear at this stage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be officially announced at the usual cycle time of July or August this year. Expect there to be a price increase if that screen size jump proves to be true.

Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
