Leaked hands-on video of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shows off foldable screen

The Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s rumored next foldable phone, is apparently nearing its launch, as an alleged leaked video that shows off the device’s folding screen has surfaced.

Leaked high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Z Flip from WinFuture featured the front and back of the smartphone, and confirmed the 1.06-inch second display located next to the camera sensors. The main 6.7-inch display, with a resolution of 2636 x 1080, is said to be made from a new “ultrathin glass” instead of the more fragile plastic found in its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

While the renders provided a good look at the Galaxy Z Flip, a video uploaded by leaker Ben Geskin showed the smartphone in action, particularly how it looks while being unfolded.

The short footage does not show anything new about the Galaxy Z Flip, nor does it confirm that the device’s screen indeed uses an “ultrathin glass.” However, if the leaked video is real, it is the first look at the foldable phone in action. It also shows the second display with basic information that includes the time, date, and battery level.

It is difficult to trace the original source of the alleged leaked video, as Geskin apparently re-uploaded it from another Twitter account, who in turn discovered it on an unspecified page on Instagram. The video does appear legitimate, but until the Galaxy Z Flip is officially unveiled, Samsung fans should remain skeptical of all the leaks involving the foldable phone.

Fortunately, it is looking very likely that the wait will not be too long. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be launched at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11, alongside the company’s new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, instead of this year’s Snapdragon 865, which supports speculation that it will be priced closer to the $1,500 new Motorola Razr instead of the $2,000 Galaxy Fold. The foldable phone will also reportedly pack a dual 12-megapixel sensor, with one wide-angle sensor and one ultra-wide sensor, as well as a capacitive fingerprint sensor at the side and wireless charging capabilities.

