Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, with many useful improvements over its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a wider cover display, and better cameras, among others. It’s also one of the first smartphones to ship with Android 12L OS out of the box.

All these spec bumps and design changes make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a phone worth buying, and as we state in our review, “The Z Fold 4 is really the first time the biggest Samsung folding smartphone can be recommended to most people.”

The revamped design of the phone is accompanied by some fresh new colorways, so you can choose the one that suits you the most.

All colors available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Talking about the design tweaks first, the display on the outside is now both shorter and wider than the one on the Z Fold 3, while the inner screen also sees similar changes. Moreover, the phone is now a tad thinner and lighter. But outside of those relatively minor changes, it’s largely the exact same phone as the last Fold.

You can get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in any of the following colors: Phantom Black, Graygreen, Beige, or Burgundy (exclusively available at Samsung.com). Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, which also comes in a customizable Bespoke Edition, there’s no special edition on offer. Now it’s time to decide which Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 color you should buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Phantom Black

Starting off with one of the most widely loved colors, Phantom Black is a safe choice for many. If you’re not into the other available fancier shades or are confused about which color to choose, you can pick the Z Fold 4 in Phantom Black. The color black never goes out of fashion — Samsung offers the same colorway in many of its recent flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Graygreen

The new Graygreen color option of the Z Fold 4 is a blend of gray and green, with a deeper hue of the former. Last year’s Z Fold 3 had a somewhat similar color variant dubbed Phantom Green, but that looked much greener than this. That said, if you’re looking for a dark colorway but want something different from classic black, this is the one to go for.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in beige

If the above dark shades haven’t convinced you, Samsung has another fresh new colorway to offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — beige. This color option is unlike any we’ve seen on the company’s recent smartphones. Resembling a gold shade, the color is more eye-catching than the two above. You’re going to love the Z Fold 4 in beige.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in burgundy

Burgundy is among the best colorways of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it has made its way to the Z Fold 4 as well. However, this particular color option is exclusively available for purchase from Samsung.com, and you can only get it on unlocked variants. You’ll also have to wait for a little while to get your mitts on one of these, as Samsung’s official website says that the phone ships in three to four weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rocks the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM across all variants. It offers some significant upgrades over its forerunner, like better cameras, wider displays with sturdier builds, and more internal storage. Regardless of the color option you choose, all these specifications of the phone remain the same. So, you can grab the Z Fold 4 in any of the colorways based on your choice.

