The Samsung Galaxy Fold series is one of the more innovative releases across the past few years, spearheading the venture into foldable handsets. Typically, even with the best smartphone deals, Samsung Galaxy deals, and Samsung deals floating around, these phones are more expensive than comparable models. But if you know where to look, you can capitalize on some great discounts. Like this next deal, available through Amazon, which saves you $400. Normally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) is $1,800, but right now it could be yours for just $1,400, unlocked, thanks to an awesome deal. Check it out soon, it won’t be available for long.

Why You Should Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

In Digital Trends’ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review it’s been made clear that it’s an excellent phone, or rather, it’s “so good it should be your next phone.” That’s because it offers a bunch of enjoyable features like multitasking support, a reliable and fun camera, a water-resistant and durable design, and an inner screen that’s fantastic for games and videos. The usable cover screen is also a plus adding a bit of extra functionality to the entire experience.

But the Fold Z’s premiere feature is the flex mode which allows you to swap between a standard candybar-style design to an unfolded, larger phablet, but also one that props up on its own so you can keep your hands free. It’s made even better by the multi-view window support, which allows you to have multiple apps and windows open at a time. And since it’s compatible with Samsung’s S-Pen you can jot down quick notes, for class or during meetings, or use the device to exercise your creativity — sketching or drawing, for example.

If you want a more in-depth exploration of the phone, and what it can do, don’t miss our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 buying guide. Back to the model offered through Amazon’s deal, it’s unlocked for use with any compatible U.S. carrier such as T-Mobile and AT&T. You can choose which network you want to use, which makes this offer an even sweeter option for those who prefer to take their own path.

Normally $1,800, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) model, unlocked, is just $1,400 through Amazon, which saves you about $400. You could use that extra money to subscribe to your wireless provider of choice, and much more, maybe even pay for a dinner or two. Check it out!

