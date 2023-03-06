 Skip to main content
This deal saves you $350 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the brand’s flagship foldable smartphone, doesn’t usually appear in phone deals. However, an unlocked version of the device is currently available from Best Buy for $1,450, following a $350 discount on its original price of $1,800. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a lower price, this is it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears like a traditional smartphone with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, you can open it up to reveal a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution and also a 120Hz refresh rate. The inside screen is perfect for watching streaming content, playing games, and editing photos, among other functions, and the crease in the middle is no longer visible due to the reduced rippling surrounding it. For an additional input option that you can use with the larger inner display, the smartphone also comes with Samsung’s S Pen, which you can use to take down notes, make sketches, and more.

Its displays aren’t the only reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are in our list of the best smartphones as as the best foldable phone though. It also promises to boost your productivity with the powerful performance provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM, and new features such as the Taskbar for easier multitasking between apps. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and for cameras, it has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x maximum digital zoom.

Are you interested in owning a foldable smartphone? If your answer’s yes, you simply should take advantage of Best Buy’s $350 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which places it within reach for more shoppers. You’ll only have to pay $1,450 for the smartphone instead of $1,800, so if you want to show off your brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as soon as possible, don’t hesitate on finalizing your purchase.

