Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 discounted for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
For anyone looking for great Samsung phone Cyber Monday deals, there are some deep discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon right now. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $800 from $1,000, while you can save an almighty $500 off the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with it reduced to $1,300 from $1,800. These Cyber Monday deals are pretty great but we can’t guarantee how long they will stay this price for. If you’re tempted, check them out now before the deals end very soon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) — $800, was $1,000

A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We tagged the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the best flip phone in our roundup of the best smartphones because it’s an extremely well-built device that shows that we’ve moved past the durability issues of the early generations of folding smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.4-inch cover display that’s larger and much more useful than its predecessor’s. It also provides smooth performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should allow it to handle pretty much anything.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) — $1,300, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 multitasking with split screen multi view.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is our best flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is our best foldable phone, as it’s thinner and lighter than previous generation while further improving the quality of its hinge. It’s also protected with an IPX8 water resistance rating. The 7.6-inch inner screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution is perfect for watching videos and playing video games, while the 6.2-inch cover display with 2316 x 904 resolution will give you a good look at your notifications and other apps. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but with 12GB of RAM for even smoother performance when multitasking between apps and handling demanding tasks.

