A big discount just landed on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand’s latest flagship foldable smartphone, is already available with a $120 discount from Samsung in the form of a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. Instead of $1,920, you’ll only have to pay $1,800, but the catch is that the price cut only applies to a couple of color options — Phantom Black and Icy Blue. If you’re fine with these shades, then you may want to take advantage of this bargain while it’s still online — we’re not sure when it will expire, so you better hurry up with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was just released a couple of weeks ago following a highly anticipated announcement in the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event last month. However, it’s already gathered plenty of attention, and has claimed its spot in our roundup of the best phones as the best foldable phone. This has a lot to do with the improvements from its predecessor. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison, the upgrades that we highlighted in the new model include a thinner and lighter design, a new Flex Hinge that allows the device to completely close, a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and improved battery efficiency.

Other important features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are its 7.6-inch main screen and 6.2-inch cover screen, both of which are AMOLED 2X display with refresh rates that can hit 120Hz; an IPX8 rating for water resistance; and Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1.1 pre-installed. For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 10MP cover screen camera, and a 4MP under-display camera.

Here’s one of the most unexpected phone deals this month — the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,800 from Samsung, costing the same as its 256GB model, instead of $1,920. The $120 discount is only available for the Phantom Black and Icy Blue variants though, which isn’t too bad considering these appear to be pretty popular colors for the foldable smartphone. You’ll need to proceed with the transaction right now though, because we’re expecting that this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 won’t last long.

