It’s your last chance for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals

We’ve been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to hit shelves for a while now, and we’re pleased to announce the device will be available starting July 24. But you can still preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 directly through Samsung. And if you just so happen to own an older smartphone or tablet, you might be able to score an amazing discount on Samsung’s latest foldable phone. We see a lot of Samsung Galaxy deals, and this promo is pretty great.

When you create a preorder for the unlocked 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll be able to get the new phone for as little as $700 when you add an eligible trade-in to your order. At full price, the Fold 6 costs $2,020. Generally speaking, trade-ins are accepted on Samsung, Apple, and Google phone and tablets, as well as a few other brands. Do keep in mind that trade-in value will vary based on device brand, age, and condition.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a unique alternative to the traditional portrait/landscape design of the average mobile device. With both screens combined, you’ll get the kind of real estate normally reserved for mid-sized tablets.

You’ll have plenty of space to browse the web, launch apps, edit photos, and watch HD movies and shows. The main display is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x with a max resolution of 1856 x 2160. While the 6.3-inch cover panel drops the pixel count down to 968 x 2376, both screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. These screen specs aren’t too different than what we saw from the Fold 5, but considering the improved CPU on the Fold 6, we expect the picture performance to be slightly better too.

The latest foldable Samsung device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM. Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 is a snappy and responsive OS and user interface combination, making the Fold 6 Samsung’s fastest foldable phone yet! Hobbyist and professional photographers are also going to love the incredible camera system, which uses five lenses, including a 50MP primary.

The clock is ticking on this promotion though, so we advise preordering now before it’s too late. Save up to $1,320 on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you add an eligible trade-in phone or tablet to your preorder. We also suggest checking out some of the other Samsung deals and other phone deals we found today.