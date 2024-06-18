 Skip to main content
How to get $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

For some of the best phone deals, go straight to the source and check out what Samsung has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,000 instead of $1,800. All you need to do is make sure that you have an eligible phone to trade in. That means in some cases you may get a smaller discount, but it’s definitely worth checking out how much your phone is worth so you can scoop up one of the better foldable phone deals. Here’s what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has to offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

We loved the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when we reviewed it in 2023 and it currently tops our list of the best folding phones around. It has a similar design to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before it, but it’s more refined. It’s much lighter and thinner, while it has a hinge design which folds completely flat meaning there’s no more gap between the displays at the hinge. It all feels far classier and more polished.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has great screens too, with a 6.2-inch display on the cover and a large 7.6-inch display on the inside. Both use Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech while offering 120Hz refresh rates to cut down on motion blur. For processing, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which is good for all your multitasking needs.

Elsewhere, the camera is a 50MP main camera lens, 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. It also has a 10MP selfie camera on the front cover and there’s a 4MP Under Display Camera too. One of the best Android phones around, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is perfect if you want something different from the usual Android phone thanks to its foldable design.

Great to look at and remarkably practical, you can currently buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,000 at Samsung if you trade in an eligible phone. There’s up to $800 to be gained through a trade-in, so offer up your newer phone and you should enjoy a considerable discount here. Take a look at it now by tapping the button below.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
