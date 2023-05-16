 Skip to main content
We may know exactly when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be released

Joe Maring
By

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are two of 2023’s most anticipated foldable releases, and according to one new report, we may know exactly when Samsung plans on launching them.

According to the Korean publication Chosun Media, Samsung is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5  during a “public event” on July 26. Following that public event (which is almost certainly the next Samsung Unpacked), the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be available for immediate purchase starting August 11.

Samsung foldables are coming early this year

Concept render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 render Technizo Concept/Super Roader

This is important news for a couple of reasons. Not only is it exciting to have a potential date to look forward to for new Samsung foldables, but it also means we could get this year’s Z Fold and Z Flip earlier than usual. For some context, last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were announced on August 10 and released on August 26.

Why move the release date so much earlier for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 this year? We can’t say for certain, but it may have to do with Google’s recently announced Google Pixel Fold. Google plans to launch its first foldable phone sometime in June, likely towards the end of the month. By pushing the Fold 5 and Flip 5 announcement up to late July, Samsung can ensure it gets back in the foldable conversation sooner rather than later — and also distances itself a bit more from the expected iPhone 15 series later in the fall.

The report also goes on to suggest that this coming Unpacked event will take place in Korea — a large departure from last year’s venue in San Francisco.

What we’re expecting from the Fold 5 and Flip 5

Render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with two cover screens.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 render SuperRoader

Whenever the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 get here, we’re expecting some interesting things from both of them.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have a very similar design to the Z Fold 4, though there are reports of a new hinge design that could improve durability and reduce the intensity of the display crease. We’re also expecting a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, brighter displays, louder speakers, and 12GB of RAM.

Things get even more exciting when we start looking at the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s widely reported that the Flip 5 is getting a larger cover screen this year, potentially allowing you to do far more with the phone closed shut. The design of the new screen looks odd from what we’ve seen so far, but anything to improve that aspect of the Flip 5 will be greatly appreciated.

