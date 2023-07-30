In last week’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we finally looked at the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, and while it might not be what current Fold users have been looking for if this is your first folding phone, you’re in for a treat. Unfortunately, the price hasn’t gone down with the new iteration of the Fold, but luckily we have an exclusive deal with Samsung that’s applied at checkout, which immediately gives you $50 off; you just have to use our link.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The biggest upgrade from the Fold 4 is the hinge, which is a new tear-shaped design and manages to completely do away with the small gap that used to exist between the screens when the phone was folded. Surprisingly, the new hinge doesn’t do much else in terms of protection, with it still having an IPX8 rating, meaning that while it’s water-resistant, it’s not dirt resistant, so you’re still going to have to keep an eye out for any dirt on the internal screen. Unfortunately, everything else on the phone is essentially the same as the Fold 4, including the screen and cameras, so if you already have the Fold 4, it’s not worth the upgrade.

That said, the Fold 5 has an improved S Pen, with an IP68 rating, and while there’s no internal slot for the S Pen yet, there are lots of Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases built to hold one, so if you like using the S Pen, the Fold 5 is a good option. You’ll also be impressed with the much thinner chassis of the Fold 5, compared to the Fold 4, and the peak 1,750-nit peak brightness, rather than the 1,000 nits we see on the Fold 4. Overall, the Fold 5 is an iterative design on the Fold 4 that may not be an upgrade for those who already have one and is, ironically, currently being outshined by the Flip 5, which made a much bigger leap this generation.

Even so, the Fold 5 is a great phone to get if this is your first foldable, and there are a lot of great incentives from Samsung to grab one, such as our exclusive deal, which gives you $50 off. You also get a free storage upgrade when pre-ordering, so you get 512GB instead of 256 GB, and if you opt for the 1TB option, you get $150 off the price. There’s also a massive 15% educational discount, the largest on a Samsung smartphone ever, so it’s well worth grabbing if you can take advantage of it. As for Fold 4 users, you’ll be happy to know that you can get up to a $1,000 trade-in value, so it’s not that bad of an idea to upgrade to the Fold 5.

