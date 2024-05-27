Now’s a great time to invest in a flagship Android smartphone as Samsung phone Memorial Day deals are in full swing. If you’ve got your sights set on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has a sticker price of $1,920 for its 512GB model, you can get an up to $1,300 in savings from Samsung — an outright $500 discount, and up to $800 of instant trade-in credit. The premium foldable smartphone may be yours for as low as $620, but you’re going to have to hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer is taken down.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Reigning supreme over our list of the best folding phones is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, so it’s highly recommended if this is the type of smartphone that you want as your next device. It’s fantastically fast as it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM, and it has Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 pre-loaded but you can upgrade to Android 14 right away to access the latest features of Google’s mobile operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, both with Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech and 120Hz refresh rates, and switching between these screens feels extremely smooth with the folding phone’s new Flex Hinge. Photography enthusiasts will be able to take sharp and colorful photos using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. There’s also a 10MP selfie camera on the front cover, as well as a 4MP under display camera for video calls.

If you were thinking about taking a look at the foldable phone deals for Memorial Day, there’s probably no better offer out there than Samsung’s up to $1,300 discount for the 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. From its original price of $1,920, it’s down to $1,420 for savings of $500, and further down by up to $800 if you trade in an eligible device. It’s not everyday that you get the chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for as low as $620, so there’s no time to hesitate — proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

