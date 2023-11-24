Were you hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand’s latest foldable smartphones, will appear in this year’s Samsung phone Black Friday deals? It seems the universe listened to you because both devices are on sale with huge discounts from Amazon for the shopping holiday. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $800 from $1,000 for $200 in savings, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $1,300 instead of $1,800 after a $500 discount. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these Black Friday deals though, so if you’ve got an eye on either one of them, the best course of action is to proceed with the purchase right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) — $800, was $1,000

We tagged the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the best flip phone in our roundup of the best smartphones because it’s an extremely well-built device that shows that we’ve moved past the durability issues of the early generations of folding smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.4-inch cover display that’s larger and much more useful than its predecessor’s. It also provides smooth performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should allow it to handle pretty much anything.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) — $1,300, was $1,800

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is our best flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is our best foldable phone, as it’s thinner and lighter than previous generation while further improving the quality of its hinge. It’s also protected with an IPX8 water resistance rating. The 7.6-inch inner screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution is perfect for watching videos and playing video games, while the 6.2-inch cover display with 2316 x 904 resolution will give you a good look at your notifications and other apps. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but with 12GB of RAM for even smoother performance when multitasking between apps and handling demanding tasks.

