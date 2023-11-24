 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 prices slashed for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

Were you hoping that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand’s latest foldable smartphones, will appear in this year’s Samsung phone Black Friday deals? It seems the universe listened to you because both devices are on sale with huge discounts from Amazon for the shopping holiday. The 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to $800 from $1,000 for $200 in savings, while the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $1,300 instead of $1,800 after a $500 discount. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these Black Friday deals though, so if you’ve got an eye on either one of them, the best course of action is to proceed with the purchase right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) — $800, was $1,000

A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We tagged the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the best flip phone in our roundup of the best smartphones because it’s an extremely well-built device that shows that we’ve moved past the durability issues of the early generations of folding smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3.4-inch cover display that’s larger and much more useful than its predecessor’s. It also provides smooth performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should allow it to handle pretty much anything.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) — $1,300, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 multitasking with split screen multi view.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is our best flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is our best foldable phone, as it’s thinner and lighter than previous generation while further improving the quality of its hinge. It’s also protected with an IPX8 water resistance rating. The 7.6-inch inner screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution is perfect for watching videos and playing video games, while the 6.2-inch cover display with 2316 x 904 resolution will give you a good look at your notifications and other apps. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but with 12GB of RAM for even smoother performance when multitasking between apps and handling demanding tasks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals: Get a tablet for $40
A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Amazon Fire tablets are being discounted heavily today as part of Black Friday tablet deals. In general, these tablets are already on the affordable side, but these savings put them to a whole new level of purchasability. If you're wanting a screen to carry around in a convenient chassis, these are the Black Friday deals to get.

As these are all Amazon products, you'll be able to find them among the very best Amazon Black Friday deals , where we're finding them beside the very best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals and Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals.
The best Fire tablet Black Friday deal

Read more
Black Friday deals arrive for Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 9
The Palette watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Amazon has slashed its prices for the 40mm, GPS version of the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 to $189 from $249 for savings of $60, and the 41mm, GPS version of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 from $399, for savings of $70 -- two of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals you can shop today. We're not sure how long stocks will last for either model though, so if you're interested in one of both of them, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can. If you hesitate, you may miss out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $189, was from $249

If you want to stick with Apple Black Friday smartwatch deals but you need to keep the budget tight, you should consider the Apple Watch SE 2. While there are more technically advanced models of the Apple Watch (such as the one below), the Apple Watch SE 2 may be enough for you if you're willing to skip the always-on screen, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable device features a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking features, safety features such as fall detection and crash detection, and water resistance of up to 50 meters. The Apple Watch SE 2 is also smooth and fast with the S8 processor, which also powers the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more
The best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals you can shop today
best garmin watch black friday deals 2023 forerunner 255

If you've been scanning for Black Friday smartwatch deals, you're probably swapping between Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Don't forget about the best Garmin Watches. Garmin designs its watches for rugged outdoor use, so they will likely last you much longer than something from Apple or Samsung. We've collected the best Black Friday deals on Garmin, which include offers on the best smartwatches. Black Friday is here, so don't let these deals slip away.
Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deal
Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch -- $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

Read more