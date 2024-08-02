Amazon has a unique promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

When it comes to unique phone designs, foldable models really have a chance to shine. Thanks to foldaway displays, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold are able to offer users expanded real estate. And believe it or not, most of these phones are still small enough to tuck into your pants pocket! Such is certainly the case with one of the latest additions to the Galaxy lineup: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Looking through Amazon deals, we spotted an exceptional offer on the Fold 6 that we couldn’t pass up. When you purchase the unlocked 512GB version of the Z Fold 6 as part of this Amazon Launch Bundle (offer ends August 7), you’ll spend $1,900 as opposed to the device’s regular $2,020. You’ll also get a $300 Amazon gift card as part of this exclusive offer!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

With years of smartphone development under its belt, we often expect to be impressed by Samsung’s latest and greatest. In the case of the Fold 6, a handful of chassis modifications have allowed the latest Fold model to be more portable and exceptionally light. When closed, the Fold 6 measures 0.48 inches from top to bottom, which is a few centimeters shorter than the Fold 5. It’s unobtrusive enough to wedge into most pockets without issue.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 512GB of internal storage, and running on Android 14, the Fold 6 is a champ at running multiple apps and browser tabs at once. The outer display measures 6.3 inches and outputs up to 2376 x 968 resolution at up to 120Hz; while the inner screen is 7.6 inches, with resolution topping out at 2160 x 1856. Whether you’re watching HD movies and shows, playing mobile games, or using a demanding photo-editing app, the Fold 6 is more than equipped for the job.

On a full charge, you can also expect over 11 hours of battery life. We’re not sure how long this promotion is going to last, so we recommend opting in soon. Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Amazon Bundle while you still can — $120 off plus a free $300 Amazon gift card. We also have a list of other Samsung Galaxy deals for you to peruse, as well as a more general list of Samsung deals.