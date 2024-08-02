 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon has a unique promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When it comes to unique phone designs, foldable models really have a chance to shine. Thanks to foldaway displays, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold are able to offer users expanded real estate. And believe it or not, most of these phones are still small enough to tuck into your pants pocket! Such is certainly the case with one of the latest additions to the Galaxy lineup: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Looking through Amazon deals, we spotted an exceptional offer on the Fold 6 that we couldn’t pass up. When you purchase the unlocked 512GB version of the Z Fold 6 as part of this Amazon Launch Bundle (offer ends August 7), you’ll spend $1,900 as opposed to the device’s regular $2,020. You’ll also get a $300 Amazon gift card as part of this exclusive offer!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

With years of smartphone development under its belt, we often expect to be impressed by Samsung’s latest and greatest. In the case of the Fold 6, a handful of chassis modifications have allowed the latest Fold model to be more portable and exceptionally light. When closed, the Fold 6 measures 0.48 inches from top to bottom, which is a few centimeters shorter than the Fold 5. It’s unobtrusive enough to wedge into most pockets without issue.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 512GB of internal storage, and running on Android 14, the Fold 6 is a champ at running multiple apps and browser tabs at once. The outer display measures 6.3 inches and outputs up to 2376 x 968 resolution at up to 120Hz; while the inner screen is 7.6 inches, with resolution topping out at 2160 x 1856. Whether you’re watching HD movies and shows, playing mobile games, or using a demanding photo-editing app, the Fold 6 is more than equipped for the job. 

On a full charge, you can also expect over 11 hours of battery life. We’re not sure how long this promotion is going to last, so we recommend opting in soon. Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Amazon Bundle while you still can — $120 off plus a free $300 Amazon gift card. We also have a list of other Samsung Galaxy deals for you to peruse, as well as a more general list of Samsung deals.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases in 2024
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the display open.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is finally here. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and an all-new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow. The phone boasts many impressive features, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, as well as a 10MP selfie camera. It also has Galaxy AI built into it for an enhanced user experience.

Starting at $1,100, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t an inexpensive phone. Therefore, it’s wise to cover it with a case. Here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases currently on the market.

Read more
It’s your last chance for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, showing the back of the phone.

We’ve been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to hit shelves for a while now, and we’re pleased to announce the device will be available starting July 24. But you can still preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 directly through Samsung. And if you just so happen to own an older smartphone or tablet, you might be able to score an amazing discount on Samsung’s latest foldable phone. We see a lot of Samsung Galaxy deals, and this promo is pretty great.

When you create a preorder for the unlocked 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll be able to get the new phone for as little as $700 when you add an eligible trade-in to your order. At full price, the Fold 6 costs $2,020. Generally speaking, trade-ins are accepted on Samsung, Apple, and Google phone and tablets, as well as a few other brands. Do keep in mind that trade-in value will vary based on device brand, age, and condition.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases in 2024
Z Fold 6 from the back

Samsung’s next iteration of its bestselling foldable is here with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is Samsung’s top-tier foldable, with a sleek new design that’s the thinnest and most lightweight ever. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage, this is a productive powerhouse.

But all that power costs a pretty penny at $1,900, so you want to protect that device at all costs. Here are the best cases to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe and sound.

Read more