This is our best look yet at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

By
Leaked promo image of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.
Leaked promo image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 @OnLeaks

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event right around the corner — it’s rumored to be taking place in Paris on July 10 — it shouldn’t surprise you that more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have leaked. The latest leak comes from @OnLeaks on X (formerly Twitter) and shows what seems to be the first official image of the upcoming foldable.

The image appears to be an official marketing one, possibly f0r Russia (the text looks like Cyrillic), that essentially confirms many of the rumors we’ve gotten earlier. It shows a Galaxy Z Fold 6 that’s much more angular, with sharper edges and a wider cover screen. The sides also appear to be thinner, though it’ll be hard to know for sure until we see it side by side with the previous generation. The rear shows a triple camera array that’s expected to consist of a possible 200-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera.

The color option pictured is silver or gray –possibly the “Silver Shadow” color that was rumored earlier. The Fold 6 is expected to launch with five colors to choose from.

Related

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the latest leak matches many of the unofficial renders we’ve seen. You’re looking at a more angular device with sharper edges. There’s expected to be a wider cover display, though we’ve also gotten some contradictory information about that, so it’s possible that it may not change from the 3.4 inches of the Flip 5. The Flip 6 is also expected to be a bit thicker this year, potentially to accommodate a larger battery, which would address one of our major complaints about previous generations of the device.

The image shows the Z Flip 6 with dual camera sensors that are also expected to get an upgrade to a 50MP main sensor. The ultrawide camera specs haven’t leaked yet, and the Flip 6 won’t have a telephoto camera. As for color options, the Flip 6 pictured in the image appears to be blue along the sides, which matches up with the Light Blue color option revealed by leaker Ross Young, who also said the Flip 6 would come with seven color options.

At this point, we’re only weeks away from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, so you won’t have to wait too long to get the full reveal of the Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as details about rumored models like the Z Fold 6 Ultra.

