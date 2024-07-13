The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming out on July 24. That means it is pre-order season now. While Best Buy isn’t necessarily the favorite of our collected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals, it does pretty well for average consumers that don’t have niche needs. And, as a result of Best Buy being Best Buy and working with lots of manufacturers, it has one of the widest-ranging catalogs of trade-in compatible phones out there. We’re estimating that you can save up to $680 off of the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing its price down to $1,340 from $2,020, and come out with a $300 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Tap the button below to go check out the phone and deal yourself, or keep reading to see why we like the phone and how you can maximize your savings.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Best Buy

First things first, let’s establish that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the phone you want. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest in the very popular series of Samsung folding phones. In fact, its predecessor and 5th iteration of the series, is sitting at the top of our list of the best folding phones. Preorders for the Fold 6 opened up at the same time as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders. With two gorgeous AMOLED screens, smooth transitions of 120Hz, and a slimmer-than-expected profile, there’s no reason to think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 won’t follow in the 5’s legacy. And, based on what we’re seeing from an early hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 peek, we can only confirm that we like what we see. Our reviewer particularly praised the toughness of the phone, which has an aluminum “armor” on the exterior and strong Gorilla Glass screens. This is a phone that will likely stay with you for the long term if you’re the type to not change phones but once in a few years.

But what about these Best Buy deals on the phone’s pre-order? That’s where it gets a bit more complicated.

Let’s start with the $680 you can get off. The first $120 is a gimme and is included just about anywhere you’ll get the phone — the big thing with the Z-series phone this release cycle is doubling the storage for free, a cost of about $120. Then, you can get up to $460 in trade-in value towards the phone, with a ton of different brands represented, including some (relatively speaking) smaller brands like Razer and BLU. If you have a phone to trade in, you’re more likely than not going to be able to trade it in to Best Buy and fetch a fair price. Then, just below the trade-in box, there’s the “Pricing Options” selection which is actually just about choosing a locked phone versus a carrier phone. Connecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to a carrier directly from Best Buy will save you an additional $100. Altogether, that’s $680. Finally, checking your cart, you should notice that you’ve qualified to get a $300 Best Buy E-Gift card with your purchase. Just tap the button below, pop in your trade-ins, and see for yourself.