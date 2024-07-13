 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has a surprisingly good Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deal

By
Samsung's unboxing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming out on July 24. That means it is pre-order season now. While Best Buy isn’t necessarily the favorite of our collected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals, it does pretty well for average consumers that don’t have niche needs. And, as a result of Best Buy being Best Buy and working with lots of manufacturers, it has one of the widest-ranging catalogs of trade-in compatible phones out there. We’re estimating that you can save up to $680 off of the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing its price down to $1,340 from $2,020, and come out with a $300 Best Buy e-Gift Card. Tap the button below to go check out the phone and deal yourself, or keep reading to see why we like the phone and how you can maximize your savings.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Best Buy

First things first, let’s establish that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the phone you want. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest in the very popular series of Samsung folding phones. In fact, its predecessor and 5th iteration of the series, is sitting at the top of our list of the best folding phones. Preorders for the Fold 6 opened up at the same time as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders. With two gorgeous AMOLED screens, smooth transitions of 120Hz, and a slimmer-than-expected profile, there’s no reason to think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 won’t follow in the 5’s legacy. And, based on what we’re seeing from an early hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 peek, we can only confirm that we like what we see. Our reviewer particularly praised the toughness of the phone, which has an aluminum “armor” on the exterior and strong Gorilla Glass screens. This is a phone that will likely stay with you for the long term if you’re the type to not change phones but once in a few years.

But what about these Best Buy deals on the phone’s pre-order? That’s where it gets a bit more complicated.

Let’s start with the $680 you can get off. The first $120 is a gimme and is included just about anywhere you’ll get the phone — the big thing with the Z-series phone this release cycle is doubling the storage for free, a cost of about $120. Then, you can get up to $460 in trade-in value towards the phone, with a ton of different brands represented, including some (relatively speaking) smaller brands like Razer and BLU. If you have a phone to trade in, you’re more likely than not going to be able to trade it in to Best Buy and fetch a fair price. Then, just below the trade-in box, there’s the “Pricing Options” selection which is actually just about choosing a locked phone versus a carrier phone. Connecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to a carrier directly from Best Buy will save you an additional $100. Altogether, that’s $680. Finally, checking your cart, you should notice that you’ve qualified to get a $300 Best Buy E-Gift card with your purchase. Just tap the button below, pop in your trade-ins, and see for yourself.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases in 2024
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the display open.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is finally official, and it's now available for preorder. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and an all-new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow. The phone boasts many impressive features, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, as well as a 10MP selfie camera. It also has Galaxy AI built into it for an enhanced user experience.

Starting at $1,100, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t an inexpensive phone. Therefore, it’s wise to cover it with a case. Here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases currently on the market.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases in 2024
Z Fold 6 from the back

Samsung’s next iteration of its bestselling foldable is here with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is Samsung’s top-tier foldable, with a sleek new design that’s the thinnest and most lightweight ever. And with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage, this is a productive powerhouse.

But all that power costs a pretty penny at $1,900, so you want to protect that device at all costs. Here are the best cases to keep your Galaxy Z Fold 6 safe and sound.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $300
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the largest of Samsung’s latest phones, and to many it’s considered one of the best phones on the market. It’s a good phone to consider if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among the best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, as its larger size delivers more screen real estate but also sometimes more savings. There are several ways to save on a Galaxy S24 Ultra scattered among carriers and retailers, so we’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals below. They’re nice alternatives if the current Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals feel a little dated, and they price the phone nicely among all of the iPhone deals and Google Pixel 8 deals taking place right now.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

Samsung : along with a choice of exclusive colors.
AT&T: applied over 36 months.
Verizon: applied over 36 months.
T-Mobile: with new line and trade.
Xfinity: when you trade-in an eligible device.
Spectrum: when you trade-in your current phone.

Read more