Save up to $1,300 when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

By
Samsung's unboxing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung

If you’re a deals-conscious buyer, then you’ve noticed that the overall deals landscape has gotten pretty intense and somewhat confusing. Naturally, it is a result of the upcoming onslaught of Prime Day deals. But there’s also new stuff coming out worthy of your attention. At Samsung Unpacked, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — a follow up of the well-received Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — was announced. Now, you can pre-order it (it’s coming out officially on the 24th) for around $700 after approximately $1,300 in savings and discounts. Check out the phone and offer for yourself via the Samsung store by tapping the button below. But, should you want to see our hands-on look at the phone, its full details, and our reasoning for how you can save $700, keep on reading.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an absolutely beautiful phone with dual displays. Both displays are AMOLED and refresh at 120Hz, providing for smooth entertainment and transitions. While the cover display is 6.3 inches at an HD+ resolution, the larger main display is a full 7.6 inches and has a QXGA+ resolution (that’s 2160 x 1856p). And don’t fear, this folding phone stays slim despite all the digital surfaces. When unfolded it is just 5.6mm in width, or less than a quarter of an inch. See our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 explainer for all the stats, updates, and design notes.

For a more human touch, though, you’ll need to check out our early hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 experiences. We really like how this phone feels, more comparable to an iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of size and weight than you’d expect. The aluminum “armor” that coats the phone and its Gorilla Glass are nice tough for durability as well, though a wide variety of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases are already available.

Finally, it all comes down to the money. First of all, you get $100 in Samsung Credit via Howl when purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is a sort of retroactive discount. Secondly, get $50 off your first purchase of $500 or more from the Samsung Shop App (Running savings total: $150). Thirdly, you can get more from trade-ins, with the best returns coming from Samsung, Apple, and Google products. For example, my Pixel 8 Pro could fetch $700, while your Galaxy Note 20 might pull in $500. You can get a maximum of $1,200 in trade-in credits across old phones and tablets. (Running savings total for one phone: ~750; for max trade credit: $1,350). Subtract your savings from the standard price of $2,020 and you have yourself a deal.

John Alexander
