 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is no doubt the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deal

By
Samsung's unboxing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung

If you want to be the very first to get one of the newest, greatest Samsung phones, you’re probably pretty excited right now. That’s because the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming out on the 24, which is just about two weeks away from the date this is being written. And that means it is pre-order season. When we explored Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deals, we found a fairly robust landscape with a ton of best options for you depending on your carrier of choice. Unfortunately, though, the same does not apply for the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. When looking at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals we kept finding that Samsung itself was (usually) your best choice. Tap the button below to see the Samsung page and start making your order or keep reading below to see why other retailers are struggling to keep up the pace.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung

Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung nets you a number of benefits. The first, which is largely superficial but won’t fit in with the numerical arguments to come, is the fact that Samsung has reserved some color variations for their own shop. This includes the white and the special “Crafted Black” with a special textured exterior. Note that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases are already out, however, so you can always just get a textured case if you want that feel. Also note that Samsung online exclusive colors are having a delayed shipment and aren’t expected to arrive at your home until by August 7th, a full two weeks after launch.

Then, it is straight to the numbers. Like most places, Samsung is offering double storage for free. This means that higher storage versions of the phone have a base price equivalent to the next step down. So, when you go to the store to shop and notice that the smallest 256GB option is greyed out, that isn’t some effort to make you spend more money. It’s actually an effort help you take advantage of the savings. This saves you $120 and $240, respectively, off of the 512GB and 1TB versions of the phone.

Next, we add in the trade-in value you’ll get from your old gear. Right now, Samsung is offering extra value on Samsung, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets on trade in. For example, if you’ve compared the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and want to upgrade, you can trade in the Fold 5 for $1,200 right now. Usually you’d only get $440. While pre-order season lasts, you are able to get up to $1,200 in trade-in credit, which is great news for Fold 5 holders. With trade-in value and the free storage deal outline above, that’s a savings of up to $680. With max trade-in credits, the price of the 512GB version of the phone is down to $700 and the 1TB version down to $820 from $2,020 and $2,260, respectively.

At the moment, there are essentially no lower prices or better trade-in totals out there for this phone. And, even if you find one, you’ll be locked to the phone for at least a couple of years, as most of these deals are based on slow reimbursements while you stick with the carrier. As it stands, not everyone will get the same deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — it all depends on what you have, and are willing to, trade in — when they order from Samsung, but everyone stands a great chance of getting their best deal there. Tap the button below to see what figure you get when you input your old phone or tablet.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t out yet and it’s already on sale
Flip 6 interpreter mode.

We’re always looking for Samsung Galaxy deals, but we didn’t know we’d stumble across an awesome promo for a product that hasn’t even officially hit shelves! We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the deal is as follows: For a limited time, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6, unlocked 512GB version, for only $450 when you add an eligible Galaxy smartphone trade to your preorder. Without the trade-in, the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 goes up to $1,220. 

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
We were big fans of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the latest generation of Samsung’s popular multi-screen smartphone is yet another improvement on the company’s award-winning tech. Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 and running on Android 14, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be no straggler in the performance department. Everything from basic UI navigation to HD movie and TV show-watching should load up quickly, with minimal buffering for the content you want to see and hear most. 

Read more
Save up to $1,300 when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's unboxing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you're a deals-conscious buyer, then you've noticed that the overall deals landscape has gotten pretty intense and somewhat confusing. Naturally, it is a result of the upcoming onslaught of Prime Day deals. But there's also new stuff coming out worthy of your attention. At Samsung Unpacked, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — a follow up of the well-received Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — was announced. Now, you can pre-order it (it's coming out officially on the 24th) for around $700 after approximately $1,300 in savings and discounts. Check out the phone and offer for yourself via the Samsung store by tapping the button below. But, should you want to see our hands-on look at the phone, its full details, and our reasoning for how you can save $700, keep on reading.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an absolutely beautiful phone with dual displays. Both displays are AMOLED and refresh at 120Hz, providing for smooth entertainment and transitions. While the cover display is 6.3 inches at an HD+ resolution, the larger main display is a full 7.6 inches and has a QXGA+ resolution (that's 2160 x 1856p). And don't fear, this folding phone stays slim despite all the digital surfaces. When unfolded it is just 5.6mm in width, or less than a quarter of an inch. See our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 explainer for all the stats, updates, and design notes.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is only $99 during Walmart’s huge sale
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, worn on a wrist.

We see smartwatch deals all the time, but there are certain offers that still floor us! One of these was discovered just this week, and it pertains to the incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As part of the massive Walmart Deals sales event, you’ll be able to purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for only $99. Normally priced at $285, you’ll save $186, which you can put toward a nice gift for someone you love (or yourself). 

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy smartwatches have long been championed for their sleek and cool-looking designs, and the Watch 4 is no exception. The stainless steel bezeling is a brilliant companion to the band’s darker coloring, allowing the Watch 4 to go with just about any outfit. And with the tough Gorilla Glass display, this smartwatch is primed for most accidental drops or dings. Speaking of screen: The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is equipped with a bright and colorful Super AMOLED watch face. Indoors or outdoors, you should have zero issue seeing the notifications, messages, and metrics that matter most. 

Read more