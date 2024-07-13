If you want to be the very first to get one of the newest, greatest Samsung phones, you’re probably pretty excited right now. That’s because the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming out on the 24, which is just about two weeks away from the date this is being written. And that means it is pre-order season. When we explored Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deals, we found a fairly robust landscape with a ton of best options for you depending on your carrier of choice. Unfortunately, though, the same does not apply for the more expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. When looking at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals we kept finding that Samsung itself was (usually) your best choice. Tap the button below to see the Samsung page and start making your order or keep reading below to see why other retailers are struggling to keep up the pace.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung

Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung nets you a number of benefits. The first, which is largely superficial but won’t fit in with the numerical arguments to come, is the fact that Samsung has reserved some color variations for their own shop. This includes the white and the special “Crafted Black” with a special textured exterior. Note that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases are already out, however, so you can always just get a textured case if you want that feel. Also note that Samsung online exclusive colors are having a delayed shipment and aren’t expected to arrive at your home until by August 7th, a full two weeks after launch.

Then, it is straight to the numbers. Like most places, Samsung is offering double storage for free. This means that higher storage versions of the phone have a base price equivalent to the next step down. So, when you go to the store to shop and notice that the smallest 256GB option is greyed out, that isn’t some effort to make you spend more money. It’s actually an effort help you take advantage of the savings. This saves you $120 and $240, respectively, off of the 512GB and 1TB versions of the phone.

Next, we add in the trade-in value you’ll get from your old gear. Right now, Samsung is offering extra value on Samsung, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets on trade in. For example, if you’ve compared the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 and want to upgrade, you can trade in the Fold 5 for $1,200 right now. Usually you’d only get $440. While pre-order season lasts, you are able to get up to $1,200 in trade-in credit, which is great news for Fold 5 holders. With trade-in value and the free storage deal outline above, that’s a savings of up to $680. With max trade-in credits, the price of the 512GB version of the phone is down to $700 and the 1TB version down to $820 from $2,020 and $2,260, respectively.

At the moment, there are essentially no lower prices or better trade-in totals out there for this phone. And, even if you find one, you’ll be locked to the phone for at least a couple of years, as most of these deals are based on slow reimbursements while you stick with the carrier. As it stands, not everyone will get the same deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — it all depends on what you have, and are willing to, trade in — when they order from Samsung, but everyone stands a great chance of getting their best deal there. Tap the button below to see what figure you get when you input your old phone or tablet.